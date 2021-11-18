Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

November 18, 2021

We got a sneak preview of San Antonio Botanical Garden's Lightscape holiday display 

By San Antonio Current Staff
A new festive event is making its Texas debut at the San Antonio Botanical Garden this year — and we got a preview of it on Wednesday night.

Billed as a "holiday walking trail," Lightscape transforms the garden grounds into a twinkling wonderland that can be explored on select evenings from Nov. 19-Jan. 2. Visitors can enjoy illuminated art pieces like the Winter Cathedral, and amp up their holiday spirit with festive food and drinks.

Photos by Jaime Monzon
1/118
Play Slideshow

