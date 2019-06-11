June 11, 2019 Special Issues » Flavor Issue

Welcome to Flavor: Summer 2019 

By
click to enlarge JAIME MONZON
  • Jaime Monzon

We’ve entered a new era of dining in San Antonio.

No, the city hasn’t abandoned its Tex-Mex culinary roots, but its expanding restaurant and bar scenes are introducing us to new and invigorating flavors almost daily. Try the Hakata ramen at Noodle Tree, the tortas ahogadas at Ro-Ho or the fresh and accessible bites at the Good Kind’s Southtown location and you’ll know what we mean.

In this summer’s Flavor, we highlight five local chefs who are driving this change in San Antonio’s food scene, and we show you where you can sample some of the city’s best new dining locations. We also spotlight the local restaurants and entrepreneurs who are putting the Alamo City at the forefront of the national vegan movement.

From happy hour cheese boards and wine pours to vegan-friendly kolaches and cookies, we have you covered.

Lea Thompson
[ Food + Nightlife Editor ]

