Welcome to San Antonio Flavor: Winter 2019 

For our Winter issue of San Antonio Flavor, we spoke to five maverick chefs reshaping San Antonio’s food landscape. These independent culinary artists are leading local food revolutions, championing young chefs, fighting for sustainability, bringing new food options to the city and ushering in a new era of fine dining. It’s good to know who’s changing the way we eat.
We’ll also show you how San Antonio’s food scene continues to evolve in our “10 Dishes to Die For” spread, which highlights bar-raising offerings from local restaurants, both new and old. Feast your eyes on everything from the decadent ile flottante at Bistr09 to the flavorful sambusas at African Village.
What’s more, our updated restaurant listings will help you find the best eatery for any occasion, whether a low-key lunch, a hot date night or a chance to try a new spot with friends. As the days become shorter and the nights grow longer, make the most of the season and all the city has to offer. Make it count with good food, good drinks and good company. Cheers!
Lea Thompson
[ Food + Nightlife Editor ]
