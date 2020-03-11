Welcome to San Antonio's 2020 City Guide 

click to enlarge Illustration by Anna Cruz

San Antonio’s like a giant amusement park. We’ve got fun and excitement around every corner, caloric but oh-so-delicious food to sample and folks in colorful costumes eager to show you around. Hell, there’s even a river ride running through downtown.

With that in mind, we present the San Antonio Current’s latest edition of City Guide, a reference book to help you better enjoy your hometown. For newcomers, it’s a way to learn the basics — where the locals eat, go to unwind and take in our vibrant arts, music and culture. For longtime Alamo City residents, we offer options to deepen your experience, whether by trying off-the-beaten-path eateries or discovering homegrown retailers far from Loopland.

To help you navigate the book, we stretched the amusement park analogy a little further to offer up Beginner, Intermediate and Advanced choices in each category. To make it easy, they’re marked like those “You must be this tall to ride” signs many of us remember from our childhoods. The Beginner selections are safe bets — an easy place for newbies to start their discovery. If you’re a decades-long SA thrill seeker, you may want to jump ahead to the Intermediate or Advanced options.

But those are just suggested guidelines. Dive deep and explore however you see fit. There’s plenty of San Antonio to experience. With City Guide in your hands, your ticket is stamped and you’re ready to ride.

Sanford Nowlin

Editor-in-Chief