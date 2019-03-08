March 08, 2019 Special Issues » City Guide

Welcome to the San Antonio Current's 2019 City Guide 

By
click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock

Consider this publication your San Antonio playlist. Or, if you’re older, maybe not so digitally inclined, your San Antonio mixtape.

If you’ve ever compiled a playlist or mixtape to share with friends, you know part of the fun is pairing up familiar, crowd-pleasing tunes with deeper cuts that may be a little more obscure but potentially just as rewarding.

We tried to do the same with our latest City Guide, an annual listing of the many places to go, things to do, foods to try and people to know around the Alamo City.

Some will be familiar, at least by name, to longtime residents and easy enough for new arrivals or visitors to seek out. They are longtime local favorites vetted by neighbors, friends and critics. Consider them San Antonio’s Greatest Hits.

But we also tried to include plenty of off-the-beaten path options — occasionally way off the beaten path. Some are probably unfamiliar even to folks born and raised here. A few may require you to slip outside of your comfort zone. Those we designated as Deep Cuts.

You’ll find most of the lists in this year’s City Guide split into the categories of Greatest Hits and Deep Cuts. So, whether you lean toward finding comfort in the familiar or rooting out the odd and obscure, you’ll have plenty to keep you exploring.

Of course, there’s no way we could hope to capture everything worth visiting, doing or devouring in the Alamo City. That’s an impossible order in a place so big, diverse and fast-evolving. So, if we omitted one of your favorites — or omitted you, for that matter — let us know. It won’t be long before we’re putting together the 2020 edition.

In the meantime, we think there’s plenty here to keep you learning about your home, experiencing its rich tapestry of cultures and finding new reasons to love it. Hopefully, like any good playlist or mixtape, City Guide will continue to yield new rewards every time you come back to it.

