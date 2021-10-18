Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

October 18, 2021

West Side San Antonio snack shop back to slinging raspas, aguas frescas after summer fire 

By
click image West side snack shop Tropic Express has reopened. - INSTAGRAM / TROPIC.EXPRESS
  • Instagram / tropic.express
  • West side snack shop Tropic Express has reopened.
Snack staple Tropic Express is back after a July fire tore through the far West Side space, news site mySA reports.

The Culebra Road spot was damaged extensively by a fire this summer. To make matters worse, equipment was stolen from the property the following day. At the time of the tragedies — July 25 and 26 of this year, respectively — the business assured fans that the shop would reopen, but was not able to provide a date, the news site reports.



That day finally came, and the snack shop took to social media to share grand reopening plans with fans, announcing it is back to serving up fruit cups, raspas, aguas frescas, elote daily.

Tropic Express — located at 10167 Culebra Road — is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

