Whataburger releases 2022 Fiesta San Antonio medal and apparel 

click to enlarge
-
Photo Courtesy Whataburger
-
Whataburger's new 2022 Fiesta medal features its fan-favorite breakfast sandwich.
Whataburger is ringing in its hometown's citywide party with a new Fiesta medal featuring a shiny Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit as its centerpiece.
The spiffy accessory features the San Antonio skyline, colorful ribbons, confetti and flowers — all surrounding a spinning recreation of the chain's fan-favorite breakfast sando. The medal is available now in the San Antonio-based company's online Whatastore
for $6.99.
The store also features a pair of new Fiesta-themed T-shirts, which boast subtle floral details and Whataburger-based iconography inside a classic papel picado design.
The shirts, which run $25, are an extension of Whataburger’s ongoing collaboration with Frisco-based Tumbleweed TexStyles, which released a collection of wedding-themed apparel
earlier this week.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.