March 17, 2022 Food & Drink » Flavor

Whataburger releases 2022 Fiesta San Antonio medal and apparel 

The new medals feature the Alamo City-based chain's breakfast sandwich as a centerpiece.

click to enlarge Whataburger's new 2022 Fiesta medal features its fan-favorite breakfast sandwich. - PHOTO COURTESY WHATABURGER
  • Photo Courtesy Whataburger
  • Whataburger's new 2022 Fiesta medal features its fan-favorite breakfast sandwich.
Whataburger is ringing in its hometown's citywide party with a new Fiesta medal featuring a shiny Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit as its centerpiece.

The spiffy accessory features the San Antonio skyline, colorful ribbons, confetti and flowers — all surrounding a spinning recreation of the chain's fan-favorite breakfast sando. The medal is available now in the San Antonio-based company's online Whatastore for $6.99.



The store also features a pair of new Fiesta-themed T-shirts, which boast subtle floral details and Whataburger-based iconography inside a classic papel picado design.

The shirts, which run $25, are an extension of Whataburger’s ongoing collaboration with Frisco-based Tumbleweed TexStyles, which released a collection of wedding-themed apparel earlier this week.

