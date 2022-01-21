Whataburger TikTok, Freetail Brewing Shooting: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week 

-
A woman identified as a UTSA sorority member screams at workers at a Whataburger in a clip that's now gone viral.
An online phenomenon called TikTok — some of you whippersnappers may well have heard of it — topped the Current
's list of most-read stories this week.
It appears this TikTok thing is largely used by tweens to do the hand jive to their favorite pop tunes of the day. But every so often someone uses it for another reason, such as to post a video of a Whataburger customer having a complete meltdown.
Which brings us to this week's top story, a yarn about a woman identified as a UTSA sorority member being caught on a TikTok video as she pitches a fit in a local Whataburger, screams at employees and hurls her enormous soda cup.
Apparently, her sorority felt the need to issue a statement apologizing for the behavior, which certainly doesn't seem to fit in with the feel-good vibes of tween hand jiving that TikTok is known for. That story and the rest of out most-read articles of the week are counted down below in reverse order.
10. Five Texas QAnon supporters are running for Congress, second to only to Florida and California
9. Federal drive-thru COVID-19 testing site opening Tuesday at San Antonio's Alamodome
8. Shitty pet owners beware: Texas’ new Safe Outdoor Dogs Act has gone into effect
7. Judson ISD probing social media account posting photos of students pooping
6. Texas ranked one of the worst states for retirees based on its high property and sales taxes
5. Zac Brown Band will perform first concert at reopened Real Life Amphitheater north of San Antonio
4. San Antonio is in for freezing weather; here's what you need to know
3. Man shot in the head outside Freetail Brewing’s South San Antonio location on Sunday
2. New Braunfels Buc-ee's being dethroned as 'largest gas station in the world,' inspiring TikTok tribute
1. TikTok of alleged San Antonio sorority member verbally assaulting Whataburger staff goes viral
