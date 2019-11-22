Where to Find Locally-Made Movie Merch in San Antonio 

click to enlarge Courtesy of Stinkin’ Patches Co.

Got a movie lover in your life that deserves more than a sexy leg lamp for Christmas? These local makers specialize in cinematic gifts.

Bad Pins

Lapel pin designer Ben Martin is “just a dude from Texas who enjoys turning what makes us laugh into wearable art.” Movie-themed pins available for purchase include Bill Murray’s character from the 1980 comedy Caddyshack and a penis in a tub of movie popcorn. badpins.bigcartel.com.

Hello Reg

If you want to purchase a t-shirt with an image of Jeff Goldblum’s character Seth Brundle from the 1986 horror film The Fly vomiting on his hands, look no further than local artist Regina Morales’ wearable designs. helloreg.threadless.com.

Jess Adorables

With a fine arts degree from the University of the Incarnate Word, artist Jess Guerra has combined creepy and cute into a business model. One of her custom keychains features precious cartoon versions of horror movie villains Pennywise, Freddy Krueger and Jason Voorhees. jess-adorables.myshopify.com.

Stinkin’ Patches Co.

Handcrafted patches embroidered by designer Michelle Griego give new life to your boring blue jeans and beanies. Try ironing on one of Griego’s Groot patches from Guardians of the Galaxy or a patch that pays homage to the 1935 horror classic Bride of Frankenstein. etsy.com/shop/stinkinpatchesco.

The Wednesday’s Art

Sisters Rebecca and Jackie Gonzales make a lot of vagina-themed artwork, but they also create stickers and prints for fans of Tim Burton movies, The Craft, the Harry Potter franchise and Moonrise Kingdom. etsy.com/shop/thewednesdaysart.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.