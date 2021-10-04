Whitney Cummings will hit San Antonio as she adds 30 cities to her stand-up comedy tour 

Actor, comedian and podcaster Whitney Cummings is back on the stand-up circuit.
On Monday, she announced 30 additional cities for her Touch Me tour, including an appearance at San Antonio's Tobin Center on April 3 of next year.
Perhaps best known for her eponymous NBC series Whitney, Cummings also co-created and co-wrote 2 Broke Girls for CBS.
30 MORE CITIES ARE BEING ADDED TO THE Touch Me Tour! Ya'll asked for these cities to be added so this better not be a prank. pic.twitter.com/ugW6eLinbH— Whitney Cummings (@WhitneyCummings) October 4, 2021
"Over the past year, I’ve had a lot of time to drink but also to work on ways to connect with comedy fans through my podcast and social media, and even though we’ve all been so far away from each other, I feel closer than ever to the people who follow me," Cummings said in a statement.
"I went from putting out a well-polished hour comedy special every couple years to sharing my personal life daily and frankly, secrets I shouldn’t even tell my therapist. I can’t wait to get back in venues with comedy fans and get every other disease besides COVID."
Tickets go on sale Friday, October 8 at 10 a.m.
$29.50-$55, 7 p.m. Sunday, April 3, 2022, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org.
