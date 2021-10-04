Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

October 04, 2021 Arts » Things to Do

Email
Print
Share

Whitney Cummings will hit San Antonio as she adds 30 cities to her stand-up comedy tour 

By
click to enlarge Cummings will perform at the Tobin Center on April 3, 2022 as part of her "Touch Me" stand-up tour. - COURTESY OF TOBIN CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS
  • Courtesy of Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
  • Cummings will perform at the Tobin Center on April 3, 2022 as part of her "Touch Me" stand-up tour.

Actor, comedian and podcaster Whitney Cummings is back on the stand-up circuit.

On Monday, she announced 30 additional cities for her Touch Me tour, including an appearance at San Antonio's Tobin Center on April 3 of next year.

Perhaps best known for her eponymous NBC series Whitney, Cummings also co-created and co-wrote 2 Broke Girls for CBS.

"Over the past year, I’ve had a lot of time to drink but also to work on ways to connect with comedy fans through my podcast and social media, and even though we’ve all been so far away from each other, I feel closer than ever to the people who follow me," Cummings said in a statement.

"I went from putting out a well-polished hour comedy special every couple years to sharing my personal life daily and frankly, secrets I shouldn’t even tell my therapist. I can’t wait to get back in venues with comedy fans and get every other disease besides COVID."

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 8 at 10 a.m.

$29.50-$55, 7 p.m. Sunday, April 3, 2022, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org.

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Things to Do »

Trending

Photographer and filmmaker Bill Daniel assembles exhibition exploring America’s railroad culture
Assclown Alert: The expanding list of municipalities that have tuned out Texas AG Ken Paxton
San Antonio native Steve Acevedo makes directorial feature debut with sports rom-com Love and Baseball
How Marcus Baskerville became the unlikely face for a beer-focused initiative to address racial injustice
Corporations were silent as Texas passed its abortion law, but an economic blowback is brewing
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Latest in Things to Do

Most Popular

  1. New film series Raza Cósmica will feature Latinx science fiction in free screenings across San Antonio Read More

  2. Striking San Antonio Symphony musicians receive pledge of $10,000 in support from Baltimore Read More

  3. San Antonio haunted houses to check out now that October is finally here Read More

  4. Dude Perfect brings YouTube antics to San Antonio's AT&T Center Read More

  5. Photographer and filmmaker Bill Daniel assembles exhibition exploring America’s railroad culture Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 22, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation