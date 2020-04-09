Why Wait Until November? Enjoy These 39 Wild Images of Past Fiestas Right Now

Well, Fiesta season is here. Or, at least it would be if the pinche coronavirus hadn't screwed things up for us.



San Antonio's annual excuse to raise a glass (and some chicken on a stick) while benefitting local charities was scheduled to kick off Thursday, April 16 but has since been pushed back to November. If we can't start Fiesta next week, at least we can get into the spirit by mixing up a marg at home and taking a look back at past celebrations.



Photos: UTSA's Digital Collections