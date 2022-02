Willie Nelson cancels two upcoming San Antonio shows due to COVID-19 concerns 

click to enlarge Instagram / willienelsonofficial

Willie Nelson has canceled his March 21-22 dates at San Antonio's Majestic Theatre — along with a string of other indoor concerts — over concern about high COVID-19 numbers.Ticketholders for the two Alamo City shows will receive an automatic refund, according to a tweet from the Majestic , which urged buyers to "contact your point of purchase for more information."In a statement to Billboard , a Nelson representative said all of the 88-year-old music legend's March performances have been scrapped. The one exception is the singer's annual Luck Reunion show on March 17, an outdoor gig held at his Central Texas ranch.“We are canceling our indoor headline shows until the COVID situation improves, as the safety of the audience and Willie and his touring personnel are of the utmost importance,” Nelson's rep said in the statement. “When we are able, we will look to make up shows when possible.”