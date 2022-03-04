Willie Nelson still set to perform in New Braunfels despite San Antonio concert cancellations 

click to enlarge
Despite cancelling most of his scheduled indoor concerts due to COVID-19 related concerns, the country music legend is still set to perform at New Braunfels' outdoor Whitewater Amphitheater in May.
The 88-year-old singer is still slated to perform Monday and Tuesday, May 28-29 at New Braunfels' 5,600-seat outdoor Whitewater Amphitheater. Although the Whitewater website and Ticketmaster list the concert as "sold out," resale tickets are still available at online sites and range from $53 to $951.
Sold out, 8:15 p.m. Monday, May 28, and Tuesday, May 29, 11860 FM306 Suite 1, New Braunfels, (810) 964-3800, whitewaterrocks.com.
