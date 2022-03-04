Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

March 04, 2022

Willie Nelson still set to perform in New Braunfels despite San Antonio concert cancellations 

Even though Willie Nelson canceled two March dates at San Antonio's Majestic Theatre over COVID-19 concerns, the country music legend and outspoken marijuana advocate is going through with his May dates in New Braunfels.

The 88-year-old singer is still slated to perform Monday and Tuesday, May 28-29 at New Braunfels' 5,600-seat outdoor Whitewater Amphitheater. Although the Whitewater website and Ticketmaster list the concert as "sold out," resale tickets are still available at online sites and range from $53 to $951.



Sold out, 8:15 p.m. Monday, May 28, and Tuesday, May 29, 11860 FM306 Suite 1, New Braunfels, (810) 964-3800, whitewaterrocks.com.

