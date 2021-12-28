Willie Nelson to perform at San Antonio's Majestic Theatre in March 

After a touring hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, country music legend Willie Nelson is on the road again — and coming to San Antonio.
The 88-year-old and his band will perform at the Majestic Theatre on March 21 and 22.
Nelson's other Lone Star State appearances include stops at notable venues such as Billy Bob’s in Fort Worth. He'll also perform in April at Austin's Moody Center alongside San Antonio-tied country music star George Strait.
Tickets for the Majestic show are on sale now.
$49.50-$300, Monday, March 21 and Tuesday, March 22, Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-5700, majesticempire.com.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.
Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club
Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.
Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.
Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.