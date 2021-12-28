Willie Nelson to perform at San Antonio's Majestic Theatre in March 

After a touring hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, country music legend Willie Nelson is on the road again — and coming to San Antonio.

The 88-year-old and his band will perform at the Majestic Theatre on March 21 and 22.



Nelson's other Lone Star State appearances include stops at notable venues such as Billy Bob’s in Fort Worth. He'll also perform in April at Austin's Moody Center alongside San Antonio-tied country music star George Strait.

Tickets for the Majestic show are on sale now.