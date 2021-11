Wood-panelling, shag-carpets: This San Antonio home is a 1973 retro time capsule 

Sunken living room? Check.





Earthtone shag carpet? Check.





Copious wood paneling? Check.





Vibrant floral wallpaper? Check.





A house now on the market in San Antonio's Medical Center looks move-in ready for the Brady Bunch. The split-level home was built in 1973, and every bit of its decor looks like it's been preserved from the era of bellbottoms, afros and polyester pantsuits.Beyond those features, the four-bedroom home has some stunning architectural features that set it apart from the cookie cutter homes that proliferated during the Me Decade.For one, the $395,000 property boasts a circular kitchen illuminated by an array of skylights — don't forget the paisley wallpaper and harvest gold formica countertops. And then there's the master bedroom and bathroom with a private balcony to enjoy the backyard view.Tug on your Earth Shoes, baby, and take a tour.This home is listed by Denalyn Allen with John Chunn Realty LLC.