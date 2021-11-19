Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

November 19, 2021

Wood-panelling, shag-carpets: This San Antonio home is a 1973 retro time capsule 

By Sanford Nowlin
A house now on the market in San Antonio's Medical Center looks move-in ready for the Brady Bunch. The split-level home was built in 1973, and every bit of its decor looks like it's been preserved from the era of bellbottoms, afros and polyester pantsuits.

Sunken living room? Check.

Earthtone shag carpet? Check.

Copious wood paneling? Check.

Vibrant floral wallpaper? Check.
Beyond those features, the four-bedroom home has some stunning architectural features that set it apart from the cookie cutter homes that proliferated during the Me Decade.

For one, the $395,000 property boasts a circular kitchen illuminated by an array of skylights — don't forget the paisley wallpaper and harvest gold formica countertops. And then there's the master bedroom and bathroom with a private balcony to enjoy the backyard view.

Tug on your Earth Shoes, baby, and take a tour.

This home is listed by Denalyn Allen with John Chunn Realty LLC.

All photos and listing info via Realtor.com
1/21
