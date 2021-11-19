Wood-panelling, shag-carpets: This San Antonio home is a 1973 retro time capsule 

November 19, 2021
A house now on the market in San Antonio's Medical Center looks move-in ready for the Brady Bunch. The split-level home was built in 1973, and every bit of its decor looks like it's been preserved from the era of bellbottoms, afros and polyester pantsuits.
Sunken living room? Check.
Earthtone shag carpet? Check.
Copious wood paneling? Check.
Vibrant floral wallpaper? Check.
Beyond those features, the four-bedroom home has some stunning architectural features that set it apart from the cookie cutter homes that proliferated during the Me Decade.
For one, the $395,000 property boasts a circular kitchen illuminated by an array of skylights — don't forget the paisley wallpaper and harvest gold formica countertops. And then there's the master bedroom and bathroom with a private balcony to enjoy the backyard view.
Tug on your Earth Shoes, baby, and take a tour.
