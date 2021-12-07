Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

December 07, 2021 Arts » Things to Do

Email
Print
Share

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley bringing spoken-word show to San Antonio's LOL Comedy Club 

By
click to enlarge Mick Foley is bringing his spoken word show to LOL Comedy Club on Dec. 13. - COURTESY OF LOL COMEDY CLUB
  • Courtesy of LOL Comedy Club
  • Mick Foley is bringing his spoken word show to LOL Comedy Club on Dec. 13.
Let’s face it. Mick Foley seems like a helluva nice guy.

If there were doubts, his heartbreaking appearance in the 1999 behind-the-scenes-pro wrestling doc Beyond the Mat crushed them, piledriver-style.



In those days he was a championship wrestler known as Mankind, but those days are behind him. But the memories linger, as do pains from his old injuries, most likely.

And now Foley is — checks notes — making the rounds with a spoken-word show. At first, this might seem like an odd career move, but it’s not too far off given the performative elements of his former gig. One critic even provided an awesome summation of Foley’s skill at the mic: “If you’re interested at all in wrestling, you’ll love it; if you’re not, you’ll like it.”

Though the show is reported to focus on his wrestling days, Foley has a wealth of experiences to pull from if he chooses. No stranger to the word game, his 1999 book Have a Nice Day: A Tale of Blood and Sweatsocks was a New York Times Bestseller. And he’s continued to write, publishing his fifth book Saint Mick in 2017.

Fitting that jack-of-all-trades vibe, Foley has appeared on numerous TV shows, from Squidbillies to Boy Meets World to Family Feud.

$50-$300, 7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13, Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club, 618 NW Loop 410, (210) 541-8805, improvtx.com/sanantonio.

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More Things to Do »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Things to Do

Most Popular

  1. On Twitter, UTSA fans call team's slotting to Frisco Bowl after historic season 'awful' and 'lame as 'hell' Read More

  2. San Antonio Museum of Art appoints Emily Ballew Neff as new director Read More

  3. Children's Ballet of San Antonio performance of Nutcracker will include holiday market Read More

  4. San Antonio River Walk, Alamo among Yelp’s 10 best places in Texas for holiday lights Read More

  5. San Antonio Spurs face off Tuesday against the Knicks' All-Star tandem of Randle and Walker Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 1, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation