WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley bringing spoken-word show to San Antonio's LOL Comedy Club 

Mick Foley is bringing his spoken word show to LOL Comedy Club on Dec. 13.

Let’s face it. Mick Foley seems like a helluva nice guy.If there were doubts, his heartbreaking appearance in the 1999 behind-the-scenes-pro wrestling doccrushed them, piledriver-style.In those days he was a championship wrestler known as Mankind, but those days are behind him. But the memories linger, as do pains from his old injuries, most likely.And now Foley is — checks notes — making the rounds with a spoken-word show. At first, this might seem like an odd career move, but it’s not too far off given the performative elements of his former gig. One critic even provided an awesome summation of Foley’s skill at the mic: “If you’re interested at all in wrestling, you’ll love it; if you’re not, you’ll like it.”Though the show is reported to focus on his wrestling days, Foley has a wealth of experiences to pull from if he chooses. No stranger to the word game, his 1999 bookwas aBestseller. And he’s continued to write, publishing his fifth bookin 2017.Fitting that jack-of-all-trades vibe, Foley has appeared on numerous TV shows, fromtoto