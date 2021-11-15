Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

November 15, 2021

Yelp names San Antonio’s Boudro’s named one of the best spots in Texas to get holiday dinner 

click to enlarge River walk staple Boudro's has been named one of the top 20 restaurants in Texas to snag Thanksgiving food. - KODY MELTON FOR BOUDRO'S TEXAS BISTRO
  • Kody Melton for Boudro's Texas Bistro
  • River walk staple Boudro's has been named one of the top 20 restaurants in Texas to snag Thanksgiving food.
Online review site Yelp has named River Walk staple Boudro's Texas Bistro one of the 20 best restaurants in Texas for Thanksgiving food.

Yelp compiled its list — which includes restaurants and bakeries from across the state — using data from reviews mentioning the phrase "Thanksgiving." Researchers then ranked those spots using factors including the total volume of ratings and the ratings of reviews mentioning the holiday name.



Boudro's, which specializes in South Texas-inspired cuisine with an international flair, was the sole SA spot to make the list.

Yelp's list includes businesses that offer full meals or simply desserts. In the case of Boudro’s, the 35-year-old eatery offering a three-course Thanksgiving Day menu featuring items such as roasted pumpkin and butternut squash bisque, mesquite-smoked pork tenderloin and sweet potato pecan pie.

Those looking for holiday meals prepared by local businesses — including Boudro’s — can also check out the Current's slideshow of 21 San Antonio restaurants offering Thanksgiving meals for dine-in or takeout.

