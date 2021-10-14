Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

October 14, 2021 Arts » Arts Stories & Interviews

Email
Print
Share

Yelp names San Antonio’s Felíz Modern as one of 11 Latinx-owned 'businesses to watch' 

By
click image Felíz Modern has been named one of Yelp’s “Ones to Watch” in Home & Decor for 2021. - PHOTO OF FELÍZ MODERN BY ROBIN F. ON YELP
  • Photo of Felíz Modern by Robin F. on Yelp
  • Felíz Modern has been named one of Yelp’s “Ones to Watch” in Home & Decor for 2021.
Felicidades to local tchotchke retailer Felíz Modern. The San Antonio-based company was named one of Yelp’s “Ones to Watch” in Home & Decor.

As Latinx Heritage Month comes to a close, the online review site compiled a list of 11 standout home and decor businesses that use the site’s Latinx-owned business attribute.



Felíz Modern was one of just two Texas businesses to make the list. The retailer is one of more than 24,000 enterprises that have self-identified as Latinx-owned on Yelp, an attribute launched on the site in 2020.

The San Antonio retailer — which offers colorful local and global art, gifts and home decor with puro SA flair — was selected based on its national presence, average rating and review counts.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Arts Stories & Interviews »

Trending

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Latest in Arts Stories & Interviews

Most Popular

  1. Former Black Flag frontman Henry Rollins taking his latest speaking tour to San Antonio's Tobin Center Read More

  2. San Antonio Museum of Art marks 40th year with show of rarely seen works that opens Saturday Read More

  3. Slab Cinema's October offerings continue with Saturday screening of Hotel Transylvania Read More

  4. San Antonio chamber ensemble Agarita's season continues with Friday concert at the Carver Center Read More

  5. Luminaria reveals lineup of featured artists for November 13 Contemporary Arts Festival Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 6, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation