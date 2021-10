Yelp names San Antonio’s Felíz Modern as one of 11 Latinx-owned 'businesses to watch' 

click image Photo of Felíz Modern by Robin F. on Yelp

Felíz Modern has been named one of Yelp’s “Ones to Watch” in Home & Decor for 2021.

Felicidades to local tchotchke retailer Felíz Modern. The San Antonio-based company was named one of Yelp’s “Ones to Watch” in Home & Decor.As Latinx Heritage Month comes to a close, the online review site compiled a list of 11 standout home and decor businesses that use the site’s Latinx-owned business attribute.Felíz Modern was one of just two Texas businesses to make the list. The retailer is one of more than 24,000 enterprises that have self-identified as Latinx-owned on Yelp, an attribute launched on the site in 2020.The San Antonio retailer — which offers colorful local and global art, gifts and home decor with puro SA flair — was selected based on its national presence, average rating and review counts.