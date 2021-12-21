Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

December 21, 2021 Food & Drink » Flavor

Email
Print
Share

Yelp names San Antonio's La Panaderia the best spot in Texas for hot chocolate 

By
click image La Panadería was the only Texas-based business to make Yelp's list. - INSTAGRAM / LAPANADERIA
  • Instagram / lapanaderia
  • La Panadería was the only Texas-based business to make Yelp's list.
San Antonio certainly has no shortage of spots for buñuelos and champurrado, but only one of them was recently named the best spot for hot chocolate in Texas by review site Yelp.

La Panadería, owned and operated by siblings and business partners David and José Cáceres, was the only Lone Star State business to make Yelp’s Top 25 Best Hot Chocolate Spots in the U.S. and Canada. It landed at a formidable No. 6.



To create the rankings, Yelp identified businesses in the restaurant and food categories with a large concentration of reviews mentioning the phrase “hot chocolate.” The site's data scientists then ranked those spots using factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning the chocolatey drink.

At SA’s La Panadería, guests can order a Mexican hot chocolate — which offers a hint of cinnamon — topped with whipped cream for $4.

Hot chocolate connoisseurs can snag a cup of the best in Texas at any one of the three La Panadería locations in the Alamo City.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Flavor »

Trending

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Latest in Flavor

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Massive $4 million Nicha Comida Mexicana location planned for San Antonio’s South Side Read More

  2. San Antonio's West Side gains craft beer haven in new Big Hops location Read More

  3. San Antonio TV personality David Elder’s Tex's Hot Chicken having soft opening this weekend Read More

  4. Texas whiskeys star in these warming winter cocktails Read More

  5. Yet another San Antonio native to appear on a celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay cooking show Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 15, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation