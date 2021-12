Yelp names San Antonio's La Panaderia the best spot in Texas for hot chocolate 

click image Instagram / lapanaderia

San Antonio certainly has no shortage of spots for buñuelos and champurrado , but only one of them was recently named the best spot for hot chocolate in Texas by review site Yelp.La Panadería, owned and operated by siblings and business partners David and José Cáceres, was the only Lone Star State business to make Yelp’s Top 25 Best Hot Chocolate Spots in the U.S. and Canada. It landed at a formidable No. 6.To create the rankings, Yelp identified businesses in the restaurant and food categories with a large concentration of reviews mentioning the phrase “hot chocolate.” The site's data scientists then ranked those spots using factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning the chocolatey drink.At SA’s La Panadería, guests can order a Mexican hot chocolate — which offers a hint of cinnamon — topped with whipped cream for $4.Hot chocolate connoisseurs can snag a cup of the best in Texas at any one of the three La Panadería locations in the Alamo City.