Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

February 24, 2022 News » San Antonio News

Email
Print
Share

Yes, San Antonio traffic is shitty, but study says it's less shitty than traffic in other Texas cities 

By
Although Alamo City residents love to complain about traffic, driving in San Antonio isn't nearly as bad as we make it it out to be when compared to other places. - INSTAGRAM @MRGARYCOOPER
  • Instagram @mrgarycooper
  • Although Alamo City residents love to complain about traffic, driving in San Antonio isn't nearly as bad as we make it it out to be when compared to other places.
It may not seem like it when you're stuck for 30 minutes at the same intersection during your evening commute, but San Antonio traffic ain't so bad, according to a new study. At least not in comparison to other big Texas cities.

Residents of the Alamo City wasted an average of 36 hours last year sitting in traffic, according to analysis from location technology company TomTom. That means SA is only the 41st-most congested city in the U.S. and the fifth-most congested city in the Lone Star State.



So, yay us. Or something.

While 36 hours may seem like serious lost time, it’s minuscule compared to the 80 hours spent in gridlock by New Yorkers, who have the worst traffic in the U.S., according to TomTom. Los Angeles is No. 2 and and Miami is No. 3.

No Texas cities ranked in the top 10. Not even Houston.

Speaking of the Bayou City, however, it did rank as having the worst traffic in Texas and at No. 16 nationally. Residents there spent an average of 46 hours in traffic last year.

Here's how other Texas cities fared in the report:
  • Houston: No. 1 in Texas, No. 16 in U.S.
  • McCallen: No. 2 in Texas, No. 18 in U.S.
  • Austin: No. 3 in Texas, No. 21 in U.S.
  • Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex: No. 4 in Texas, No. 37 in U.S.
  • San Antonio: No. 5 in Texas, No. 41 in U.S.
  • El Paso — No. 6 in Texas, No. 44 in U.S.
So, next time you complain about traffic while merging onto Interstate 35 — recently ranked one of America’s most dangerous roads — during rush hour, keep in mind that things could be worse. Much worse.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More San Antonio News »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in San Antonio News

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Rackspace founder’s firm plans restaurant, hotel for historic home near San Antonio College Read More

  2. Former chief of Texas' grid says Greg Abbott made the call to keep power prices high during freeze Read More

  3. Paula Gold-Williams, CEO of San Antonio's CPS Energy, collected $1 million paycheck after departure Read More

  4. San Antonio is one of the least affordable U.S. cities for renters, new report finds Read More

  5. City of San Antonio will push back decision on Brackenridge trees, hold three public-input meetings Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 23, 2022

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2022 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation