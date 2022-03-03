Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

March 03, 2022 Arts » Things to Do

Email
Print
Share

You can sing along at this screening of the Wizard of Oz at San Antonio's Travis Park 

By
click to enlarge You can sing along with Dorothy as she follows the yellow brick road. - WARNER BROS. HOME ENTERTAINMENT
  • Warner Bros. Home Entertainment
  • You can sing along with Dorothy as she follows the yellow brick road.
Bring your own cozy blanket or lawn chair for an outdoor, sing-along screening of The Wizard of Oz.

The revolutionary 1939 fantasy musical directed by Victor Fleming is based on L. Frank Baum’s 1900 novel The Wonderful Wizard of Oz and is revered as a cinematic classic. The adventures of Dorothy and her dog Toto have won a special place in the hearts of viewers of all ages.



Arrive early to grab dinner from one of the food truck vendors stationed near Travis Park.

The event is hosted by Centro San Antonio and Slab Cinema, the latter of which screens outdoor movies throughout San Antonio and runs an intimate indoor theater at Blue Star Arts Complex.

Free, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Mar. 5, Travis Park, 301 E. Travis St., slabcinema.com.

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

More Things to Do »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Things to Do

Most Popular

  1. Comedy musical Hairspray begins monthlong stint at San Antonio's Woodlawn Theatre Friday Read More

  2. Ballet San Antonio brings Spanish flair to the Tobin Center's stage with its production of Don Quixote Read More

  3. San Antonio theater company Teatro Audaz debuts bilingual production Mariachi Girl this week Read More

  4. Solo exhibition showcasing the work of Arturo Herrera opens at San Antonio's Ruby City Thursday Read More

  5. Musicians of the San Antonio Symphony to perform at First Baptist Church this week Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 23, 2022

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

City Guide
College Guide
Flavor
Holiday Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2022 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation