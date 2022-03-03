You can sing along at this screening of the Wizard of Oz at San Antonio's Travis Park 

click to enlarge Warner Bros. Home Entertainment

You can sing along with Dorothy as she follows the yellow brick road.

Bring your own cozy blanket or lawn chair for an outdoor, sing-along screening of TheThe revolutionary 1939 fantasy musical directed by Victor Fleming is based on L. Frank Baum’s 1900 noveland is revered as a cinematic classic. The adventures of Dorothy and her dog Toto have won a special place in the hearts of viewers of all ages.Arrive early to grab dinner from one of the food truck vendors stationed near Travis Park.The event is hosted by Centro San Antonio and Slab Cinema, the latter of which screens outdoor movies throughout San Antonio and runs an intimate indoor theater at Blue Star Arts Complex.