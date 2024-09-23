TOP SHELF IS SATURDAY, SEPT 28 - CLICK TO SNAG YOUR TICKETS!

41st Annual Jazz’SAlive returns to Civic Park September 27 and 28

Two-day jazz music festival hosted by the San Antonio Parks Foundation

By on Mon, Sep 23, 2024 at 10:44 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge 41st Annual Jazz’SAlive returns to Civic Park September 27 and 28
Founded in 1981, the San Antonio Parks Foundation has produced the City of San Antonio’s official jazz festival, Jazz’SAlive, since 1984 in Travis Park. In 2023, the two-day event turned the page, diving headfirst into its new chapter as the first anchor event held in Civic Park, the highly anticipated green space at Hemisfair. "The vibrant streets of San Antonio are set to echo with the lively melodies and robust rhythms of jazz as the annual Jazz’SAlive Festival returns for its 41st year. Scheduled to take place from September 27th to 28th, this eagerly anticipated event promises to be a celebration of music, culture, and community," said Cecilia Garcia, Jazz’SAlive Event Chair and board member of the San Antonio Parks Foundation. Jazz’SAlive is one of the largest free jazz festivals in the country and the San Antonio Parks Foundation is committed to maintaining free General Admission entry for all ages. Looking to show your support while enjoying a more elevated experience? The 41st Annual Jazz’SAlive presents a limited opportunity with premium ‘Patron Seats’ available near the main stage. Perfect for those seeking a reserved seating area, Patron Seats are sold as single-day tickets. Guests wanting to secure a Patron Seat for both Friday and Saturday should purchase tickets for each respective day. Each ticket includes exclusive access to a priority seat near the main stage, complete with a cash bar and cocktail service. Patron Seats are priced at $60 per seat, per day and can be purchased here.

The VIP Experience presented by Thomas J Henry includes private seating for 8 guests, complimentary food and beverages. Along with the private table seating and elevated culinary experience, VIP guests also enjoy special access to the after party. The VIP Experience is open to fans who are 21 years of age or older and is open 5 PM to 10 PM both Friday and Saturday evenings with food service taking place from 6 PM to 9 PM. The VIP Experience table for 8 is $1,500 per table, per day. 

click to enlarge 41st Annual Jazz’SAlive returns to Civic Park September 27 and 28 (2)

VIP Tables can be reserved at here or by calling our office at (210) 468-1575. Partners will be offering specials that include individual tickets and hotel accommodations. The following hotels will be offering weekend getaway Jazz’SAlive packages available to reserve starting this month, Hotel Valencia, Plaza SA and DoubleTree. 

“Since 1981, the SA Parks Foundation has funded music and cultural experiences in parks. When we invest in our green spaces, we are promoting the health and well-being of an inclusive community and that is a vision we can all support. Civic Park at Hemisfair offers lush green spaces to enjoy music at its finest and community” says Mary Jane Verette, President & CEO of the San Antonio Parks Foundation. 

The foundation actively invests in a culture of excellence that values and advances diversity, equity, and inclusion throughout the organization’s thought processes, structures, and spaces. In our vision, everyone deserves to live in a neighborhood with healthy land and water, and access to quality parks, trails, and civic infrastructure that fosters a nurturing environment as we collectively strive to become better learners living in a more connected community. Experience the joy for yourself this September at Civic Park!

The San Antonio Parks Foundation would like to thank our official sponsors and partners of The 41st Annual Jazz’SAlive: JoAnn Boone, Majestic and Empire Theatres, Michelob Ultra, Bohanan’s Prime Steaks and Seafood, Union Pacific Foundation, Thomas J Henry, Ready to Work, Frost Bank and Ancira Auto Group. KRTU 91.7 FM, The St. Anthony Hotel, San Antonio Current, NBC4, CW35, WOAI, iHeart Media, and the City of San Antonio Parks & Recreation Department and Department of Arts & Culture.

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

George Strait to perform at San Antonio gala in October

By Stephanie Koithan

Country music superstar George Strait appears at an award show in Las Vegas.

For first time, poll shows Colin Allred beating Ted Cruz in November

By Sanford Nowlin

U.S. Rep. Colin Allred (left) is a point ahead of U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz in a new Morning Consult poll.

Texas Hill Country's Enchanted Rock State Natural Area is about to get way bigger

By Stephanie Koithan

Enchanted Rock is one of the most popular and unique hikes in Texas Hill Country.

Terry Black's BBQ chain gets city approval to move ahead on San Antonio location

By Sanford Nowlin

Terry Black's restaurant in Lockhart is one of four locations the chain operates.

September 18, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us