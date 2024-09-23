41st Annual Jazz’SAlive returns to Civic Park September 27 and 28

The VIP Experience presented by Thomas J Henry includes private seating for 8 guests, complimentary food and beverages. Along with the private table seating and elevated culinary experience, VIP guests also enjoy special access to the after party. The VIP Experience is open to fans who are 21 years of age or older and is open 5 PM to 10 PM both Friday and Saturday evenings with food service taking place from 6 PM to 9 PM. The VIP Experience table for 8 is $1,500 per table, per day.
VIP Tables can be reserved at here or by calling our office at (210) 468-1575. Partners will be offering specials that include individual tickets and hotel accommodations. The following hotels will be offering weekend getaway Jazz’SAlive packages available to reserve starting this month, Hotel Valencia, Plaza SA and DoubleTree.
“Since 1981, the SA Parks Foundation has funded music and cultural experiences in parks. When we invest in our green spaces, we are promoting the health and well-being of an inclusive community and that is a vision we can all support. Civic Park at Hemisfair offers lush green spaces to enjoy music at its finest and community” says Mary Jane Verette, President & CEO of the San Antonio Parks Foundation.
The foundation actively invests in a culture of excellence that values and advances diversity, equity, and inclusion throughout the organization’s thought processes, structures, and spaces. In our vision, everyone deserves to live in a neighborhood with healthy land and water, and access to quality parks, trails, and civic infrastructure that fosters a nurturing environment as we collectively strive to become better learners living in a more connected community. Experience the joy for yourself this September at Civic Park!
The San Antonio Parks Foundation would like to thank our official sponsors and partners of The 41st Annual Jazz’SAlive: JoAnn Boone, Majestic and Empire Theatres, Michelob Ultra, Bohanan’s Prime Steaks and Seafood, Union Pacific Foundation, Thomas J Henry, Ready to Work, Frost Bank and Ancira Auto Group. KRTU 91.7 FM, The St. Anthony Hotel, San Antonio Current, NBC4, CW35, WOAI, iHeart Media, and the City of San Antonio Parks & Recreation Department and Department of Arts & Culture.