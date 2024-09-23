41st Annual Jazz’SAlive returns to Civic Park September 27 and 28

Founded in 1981, the San Antonio Parks Foundation has produced the City of San Antonio’s official jazz festival, Jazz’SAlive, since 1984 in Travis Park. In 2023, the two-day event turned the page, diving headfirst into its new chapter as the first anchor event held in Civic Park, the highly anticipated green space at Hemisfair. "The vibrant streets of San Antonio are set to echo with the lively melodies and robust rhythms of jazz as the annual Jazz’SAlive Festival returns for its 41st year. Scheduled to take place from September 27th to 28th, this eagerly anticipated event promises to be a celebration of music, culture, and community," said Cecilia Garcia, Jazz’SAlive Event Chair and board member of the San Antonio Parks Foundation. Jazz’SAlive is one of the largest free jazz festivals in the country and the San Antonio Parks Foundation is committed to maintaining free General Admission entry for all ages. Looking to show your support while enjoying a more elevated experience? The 41st Annual Jazz’SAlive presents a limited opportunity with premium ‘Patron Seats’ available near the main stage. Perfect for those seeking a reserved seating area, Patron Seats are sold as single-day tickets. Guests wanting to secure a Patron Seat for both Friday and Saturday should purchase tickets for each respective day. Each ticket includes exclusive access to a priority seat near the main stage, complete with a cash bar and cocktail service. Patron Seats are priced at $60 per seat, per day and can be purchased here

The VIP Experience presented by Thomas J Henry includes private seating for 8 guests, complimentary food and beverages. Along with the private table seating and elevated culinary experience, VIP guests also enjoy special access to the after party. The VIP Experience is open to fans who are 21 years of age or older and is open 5 PM to 10 PM both Friday and Saturday evenings with food service taking place from 6 PM to 9 PM. The VIP Experience table for 8 is $1,500 per table, per day.

VIP Tables can be reserved at here or by calling our office at (210) 468-1575. Partners will be offering specials that include individual tickets and hotel accommodations. The following hotels will be offering weekend getaway Jazz’SAlive packages available to reserve starting this month, Hotel Valencia, Plaza SA and DoubleTree.

“Since 1981, the SA Parks Foundation has funded music and cultural experiences in parks. When we invest in our green spaces, we are promoting the health and well-being of an inclusive community and that is a vision we can all support. Civic Park at Hemisfair offers lush green spaces to enjoy music at its finest and community” says Mary Jane Verette, President & CEO of the San Antonio Parks Foundation.

The foundation actively invests in a culture of excellence that values and advances diversity, equity, and inclusion throughout the organization’s thought processes, structures, and spaces. In our vision, everyone deserves to live in a neighborhood with healthy land and water, and access to quality parks, trails, and civic infrastructure that fosters a nurturing environment as we collectively strive to become better learners living in a more connected community. Experience the joy for yourself this September at Civic Park!

The San Antonio Parks Foundation would like to thank our official sponsors and partners of The 41st Annual Jazz’SAlive: JoAnn Boone, Majestic and Empire Theatres, Michelob Ultra, Bohanan’s Prime Steaks and Seafood, Union Pacific Foundation, Thomas J Henry, Ready to Work, Frost Bank and Ancira Auto Group. KRTU 91.7 FM, The St. Anthony Hotel, San Antonio Current, NBC4, CW35, WOAI, iHeart Media, and the City of San Antonio Parks & Recreation Department and Department of Arts & Culture.