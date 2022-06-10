5 Reasons CBD Gummies Are a Great Way to Manage Pain

By Espy's on Fri, Jun 10, 2022 at 2:34 pm

Please note, this report is not meant to treat or diagnose any illness. It is written for informational purposes only. If you have any health concern at all, please see a licensed healthcare professional.


Research indicates that as many as 50 million Americans battle chronic pain on a daily basis, but conventional pain treatments aren’t getting any better. Opioids, some of the most commonly prescribed treatments for pain, took more than 100,000 lives in 2021, making it no surprise that people with chronic pain have started looking to natural alternatives like CBD.

Unlike conventional treatments for pain, CBD has very few side effects, and it has no potential for overdose or addiction. Taking CBD gummies is one of the most popular ways people with chronic pain use this cannabinoid — what are CBD gummies, why should you use them for pain, and how do you find the best CBD gummies online?

What Is CBD?

 CBD is a natural substance found in the hemp plant. Since it is only found in hemp, CBD is considered a cannabinoid, and it has a few significantly unique properties — even among other cannabinoids.

Conventional cannabinoids like THC, for instance, bond with sites in your brain labeled as “cannabinoid receptors.” CBD avoids these receptors, though, and primarily bonds with your 5-HT and TRP receptors — which are critically involved in inflammation and sensations of pain.

Scientific surveys indicate that chronic pain is one of the main reasons people use CBD. Clearly, this cannabinoid has struck a chord with individuals who would otherwise still be using conventional pain treatments.

What Are CBD Gummies?

CBD gummies are chewable, orally ingested products that contain high concentrations of CBD. Making it both tasty and convenient to use CBD anytime and anywhere, it’s no wonder that CBD gummies have become so popular among people suffering from chronic pain. CBD gummies come in many different varieties and vary significantly in quality.

Why Should I Use CBD Gummies for Pain?

 To discover the benefits of using CBD gummies for pain, check out the answers to these common questions:

1. Are CBD Gummies Effective?

People certainly consider CBD gummies to be effective for their chronic pain. All it takes is a quick look through CBD gummy reviews on the web to be certain that at least popular sentiment supports their usefulness for pain.

For CBD gummies to be effective, however, they must contain reasonably high doses of cannabinoids. If CBD gummies contain 10mg or less total cannabinoids per gummy, you may need to take two or more to experience the desired effects.

2. Do CBD Gummies Work for Inflammation?

Research into CBD suggests that this cannabinoid is active at some of your TRP receptors, which are the neuroreceptors that control inflammation and inflammatory pain. People with arthritis — a common inflammatory pain condition — often report excellent results after trying CBD.

3. Do CBD Gummies Work for Pain?

If pain in your body isn’t inflammatory in nature, it’s almost always neuropathic instead. By acting at both 5-HT and TRP receptors, CBD appears to interact with the neuroreceptors involved in practically every type of pain you can experience.

4. Do CBD Gummies Have Side Effects?

People with chronic pain find CBD to be particularly desirable due to its lack of common significant side effects. CBD does not make you feel high and it has no potential for overdose. The most common side effects of CBD are sleepiness and mild digestive discomfort, and even these negative effects are quite rare.

5. Do CBD Gummies Help with Addiction?

 If you’ve been in chronic pain for a while, chances are that you’re battling a dependency on a substance a doctor once prescribed you for pain. Individuals struggling to get off opioids and other pain medications may be heartened that CBD has been researched for its potential to help with addictions to other substances.

Can I Buy CBD Gummies Online?

 Countless thousands consider CBD gummies to be effective, studies conclude that they don’t have many significant side effects, and they might even help with drug dependency.

Now that you understand why CBD gummies have become so popular within the chronic pain community, it’s time to find the right CBD gummies for your needs. It’s now easy to buy CBD gummies online, but make sure you take a look at the ingredients before you make a purchase. Prefer CBD companies that use all-natural, organic ingredients in their gummies.

Check the customer reviews for each CBD gummy product you consider, and make sure there are third-party lab reports for each batch of products. Follow these simple steps to find the best CBD gummies for your chronic pain today.


The statements made in this sponsored post are those of the paid sponsor and not those of  San Antonio Current and are not intended as medical advice. Consult your doctor before undertaking any changes to your physical, mental or dietary health.

