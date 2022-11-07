Are you Smoky, Spicy, Savory or Sweet?

ADVERTISEMENT. San Antonio Current news staff was not involved in the creation of this content. Please note, this report is written for informational purposes only.

San Antonio is the #1 BBQ city in the nation, and CPS Energy is working to keep the River City's reputation intact!GrillsGiving by CPS Energy is a charity BBQ competition and family-friendly event featuring great food, live music, free parking, community fellowship & more, on the banks of the San Antonio River Walk Mission Reach. BBQ teams across the community vie for top honors in brisket, ribs & chicken and the coveted People’s Choice Award. Eat and vote. So yeah, it does seem like a fun time for all!!Believe you lack THE GRILL SKILLS to prevail in the cook-off? No need to worry -this event features tasty BBQ, fun, live music, kid’s activities and it benefits a worthwhile cause. Net proceeds from GrillsGiving are donated to the Residential Energy Assistance Partnership (REAP), which helps pay energy bills for CPS Energy customers who qualify for assistance.GrillsGiving takes place at Mission County Park, 6030 Padre Drive, on November 19th from 12 to 6 p.m.Music performances begin at midday with excellent local bands including Volcán, Velvet, and headliners The Powell Brothers.For tickets you can visit cpsenergy.com/grillsgiving. The Residential Energy Assistance Partnership (REAP) is a 501(c)(3) designated nonprofit and was established in 2002 through a partnership between CPS Energy, Bexar County and the City of San Antonio. REAP provides direct energy bill assistance twice a year to those in need. CPS Energy contributes $1 million annually to the REAP fund and works throughout the year to raise additional funds for the program.