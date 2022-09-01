Best CBD Balms in 2022: Review of Top Products

ADVERTISEMENT. San Antonio Current news staff was not involved in the creation of this content. Please note, this report is not meant to treat or diagnose any illness. It is written for informational purposes only. If you have any health concern at all, please see a licensed healthcare professional.
The cannabis industry is one of the fastest growing in the world, and CBD products are one of the fastest growing niches of that industry. Gone are the days when people solely relied on pharmaceutical drugs for various treatments.
Many CBD products are proven just as effective, with far fewer side effects and risks. Cannabidiol (CBD) has the potential to help with pain relief, stress, epileptic seizures, sleep issues, and certain skin conditions.
In this article, we focus on CBD topicals, specifically CBD balms. Keep reading to learn more about CBD balms, how they work, and what benefits they have.
Best CBD Balms in 2022
Here is a list of the best CBD balms in 2022:
- cbdMD CBD Body Balm - Best CBD body balm
- Koi Naturals Hemp Extract CBD Balm - Best natural hemp plant CBD muscle balm
- GoGreen Hemp CBD Balm Salve - Best for targeted pain relief
- NuLeaf Naturals Full Spectrum CBD Balm - Best for full spectrum hemp extract
- CBFfx CBD Balm Stick Bundle - Best CBD balm stick
- Charlotte's Web Hemp Infused Balm Stick with CBD - Best for pain relief in larger areas
- Diamond CBD Lip Balm CBD Isolate - Best CBD lip balm stick
- FABCBD CBD Salve - Best for a cooling effect
- CBDistillery Isolate CBD Relief Stick - Best for on-the-go relief and recovery
cbdMD CBD Body Balm
Do you suffer from tough, dehydrated skin? Well, this CBD Body Balm is just what you need.
cbdMD’s CBD Body Balm product is infused with superior broad spectrum hemp extract and rich botanical butter to give your skin all the healing powers of cannabinoids. It provides a deep hydrating effect to cracked elbows, dry skin, hands, and feet.
The CBD body balm has a stick applicator that makes it easy to apply to targeted areas on the body. This product has a unique scent of Grapefruit bergamot that makes it delightful to use.
It contains 30 mg of CBD per container. The levels of THC in the balm do not exceed the legal 0.03% and it has undergone third-party lab testing.
The balm also contains beeswax, which helps to hydrate and protect skin health. With botanical oils and beeswax, this CBD Body Balm provides soothing support and acts as a moisturizer for dry skin.
It is free of harsh chemicals and artificial additives that may harm your skin.
Benefits
- Soothes and hydrates your skin
- Helps to preserve the youthful appearance of your skin
- Supports a daily wellness routine for your skin health
- Moisturizes your skin and protects it against harsh conditions.
- Helps with skin itching.
Pros
- Third-party lab testing
- Free from harmful chemicals and contaminants
- Non-detectable levels of THC.
- No-spill stick applicator for targeted use and easy application
- Made from superior broad spectrum CBD
- Unique grapefruit bergamot scent
- Contains 300mg of CBD per container.
Cons
- It contains beeswax and is therefore not suitable for vegans
- Pregnant and breastfeeding mothers should not use this product
Koi Naturals Hemp Extract CBD Balm
Koi Naturals CBD Balm is made from hemp CBD Products and soothing natural oils that melt into the skin. The balm is formulated with broad spectrum CBD that helps to provide a soothing sensation when applied to the skin. It also uses natural oils from aloe vera, grape seed oil, organic coconut oil, peppermint oil, eucalyptus oil, and other essential oils.
Koi Naturals CBD balm comes in two strengths: 500 mg and 1000mg. When either dose is applied to the skin, it will provide an instant soothing sensation that leaves your skin feeling softer. You can apply it directly on troubled skin or sore muscles and it will melt upon contact. The balm also has a refreshing yet tranquil scent.
All Koi Naturals CBD products undergo multiple third-party lab testing to verify purity and potency. They are also tested for more than 100 harmful contaminants. You can find the certificate of analysis (COA) on their official website and read through the lab reports.
Benefits
- Makes the skin feel smoother
- Helps to relieve pain
- Promotes naturally healthy skin
- Provides relief to overworked muscles and joints
- Pros
- All CBD products undergo third-party lab testing throughout the manufacturing process
- It contains less than 0.03% of THC
- Tested for more than 100 contaminants including solvents, pesticides, and heavy metals
- Comes in different strengths
- Made from USA-grown hemp extracts.
- Transparent company with all the product information directly on the site
Cons
- Strong fragrance
- The essential oils may cause irritation
- Not suitable for people with allergies or sensitive skin
GoGreen Hemp CBD Balm Salve
CBD Balm Salve works great for targeted pain relief in the body. The product uses a blend of different high-quality ingredients, including beeswax, MCT base, and pure THC-free CBD oil, to assist with any much-needed pain relief. You can only use this topical CBD product for external relief in painful areas.
CBD Balm Salve comes in different strengths of 500mg, 1000mg , 2000mg and 4000mg. This is a broad-spectrum CBD balm that is manufactured in the USA. It only contains all-natural, non-GMO ingredients.
All products have undergone third-party lab testing. They are tested for different contaminants like heavy metals, lead, arsenic, and other residual solvents.
The suggested use for this product is to apply a small amount to the part of your body aching or strained.
Benefits
- Helps with arthritis pain
- Helps to reduce inflammation and stiffness in joints
- Helps with other inflammatory conditions.
Pros
- Only contains all-natural ingredients
- Broad spectrum CBD balm
- Non-GMO certified products and THC free
- Manufactured in the USA
- Comes in different strengths
- Third-party lab testing
Cons
- It is not vegan-friendly
NuLeaf Naturals Full Spectrum CBD Balm
Full Spectrum CBD Balm is made from full spectrum hemp extract, which creates a highly concentrated CBD product. It contains a significant amount of secondary cannabinoids, such as CBG, CBN, and CBC. These cannabinoids work synergistically together, making them more effective and efficient.
This Full Spectrum CBD Balm from Nuleaf Naturals is a safe and regulated product made from all-natural ingredients. They use organic hemp plants grown in Colorado, which are carefully harvested and manufactured for the highest quality topical CBD product possible.
They even employ a CO2 technique in the extraction process, guaranteeing purity and environmental protection. This also yields a more potent product that is sure to be effective.
Benefits
- Helps to reduce arthritis pain
- Reduces muscle soreness
- Promotes recovery from knee surgery, replacement, or injury.
- Suitable for people with sensitive skin.
- Acts as a moisturizer for the skin.
- Helps to heal sore spots on the body
Pros
- Easy to apply
- Nice fragrance
- Third-party lab testing
- Made from full spectrum hemp extract
- The base ingredient is organic shea butter
Cons
- The soothing effects do not last long
CBFfx CBD Balm Stick Bundle
CBFfx CBD Balm Stick Bundle includes one CBD balm stick for muscle and joint pain relief and one CBD balm stick for calming and moisturizing. Both are formulated with a combination of powerful ingredients.
The CBD Balm Stick Muscle & Joint adds the cooling sensation of menthol and promotes pain relief from a proprietary blend of essential oils. The CBD Balm Stick Calming & Moisturizing helps to soothe inflamed and irritated skin with several active botanicals like lavender, chamomile, tea tree oil, and vetiver oil, alongside shea butter.
Benefits
- Soothes inflamed and irritated skin
- Provides relief from pain
- Moisturizing and calming effect
- Solvent free and cruelty free
- Verified potency
- Made in the USA
- 60-day satisfaction guarantee
Pros
- The formula contains less than 0.3% of THC
- Several health benefits
- Bundled product
Cons
- Pregnant and breastfeeding mothers should not use it
Charlotte's Web Hemp Infused Balm Stick with CBD
This hemp-infused CBD stick is well-formulated with peppermint oil, turmeric oil, methanol, and ginger oil. It is suitable for application to larger body areas like the back and thighs. It’s a 1.75 oz balm stick that contains 525 mg of U.S. Hemp Authority Certified CBD.
Benefits
- Ideal for applying to larger areas of the body
- Helps to support skin health
Pros
- Gluten-free
- Non- Gmo
- Free of major allergens
- Gone through third-party lab testing
- Works fast and is easy to use
Cons
- Not vegan-friendly
Diamond CBD Lip Balm CBD Isolate
You can say bye to dry, chapped lips with the Diamond CBD Lip Balm CBD Isolate. This product has the best CBD isolate and pure cannabidiol to give you soft, supple lips. It also helps to soothe sore lips and nourish dry, cracked lips.
The lip balm is made from pure CBD hemp extract, with no traces of THC or any other cannabinoids. Your lips will soak up all the benefits of hemp-derived CBD, giving them a plump, hydrated, and glossy look.
The Lip Balm CBD Isolate has passed through third-party lab testing to ensure it is safe for use and high quality. You can find the lab reports on the company’s website, which shows transparency and reliability.
The product has a potency of 25 mg, which works well to deliver desired results. You can apply it on your lips directly or under your lip gloss or lipstick.
Benefits
- Supports the nervous system
- Heals sore lips
- Helps to moisturize dry, cracked lips
- Gives you soft, supple, and glossy lips
- Makes for a great chapstick
Price: $3.99
Pros
- Made from all-natural organic hemp CBD
- It has undergone third-party lab testing
- Infused with the components of CBD isolate
- Tested for contaminants
- You can find lab reports on the company’s website
Cons
- Bad taste
FABCBD CBD Salve
The FABCBD CBD Salve is a great full spectrum hemp extract that delivers a unique balance of heating and cooling effects. It is made with natural ingredients, includes primary essential oils, and comes with a calming scent. This is a full spectrum CBD topical that is meant to support daily body wellness.
This is a perfect product for people who participate in active sports, such as golf and running. It is also great for people who work out and lift weights.
This product comes in a twist tube that makes it easy to use. All you have to do is glide the balm over specific areas on your body that hurt and massage it in. The balm will easily absorb into your skin and you can repeat the application process if necessary.
Most importantly, The FABCBD CBD Salve has the most amazing heating and cooling effect on your skin. The camphor oil ingredient helps to provide heat, while the menthol crystals support the cooling effect. It also contains other essential oils such as peppermint oil, rosemary extract, ginger, lavender oil, and lemongrass.
Benefits
- Helps to support joint health in people in the fitness industry
- Soothing effect and acts quickly
- Provides a heating and cooling effect simultaneously
Price: $79.00
Pros
- Smells great and is easy to apply
- Third-party lab tested
- Amazing heating and cooling effect
- High-quality ingredients
Cons
- It is pretty expensive
CBDistillery Isolate CBD Relief Stick
The CBDistillery Isolate CBD Relief Stick combines the power of isolated CBD and the cooling sensation of menthol. This CBD body balm stick offers on-the-go relief from pain and significantly helps people in recovery.
The balm is made from high-quality derived hemp products and has no artificial additives. They have passed through third-party lab testing, so you can be sure the products are of excellent quality and safe for use. The brand also has a great reputation and is among the leading CBD companies in the USA.
The CBD relief stick is very easy to use as it comes with a no-mess applicator that helps to target specific areas in the body. The product is especially great for people who do extraneous workouts. Such athletes can easily apply this product before and after a workout to targeted areas for muscle relief.
Benefits
- Calming effect for sore muscles
- Great for post-workout recovery
- Cooling effect immediately after applying
- On-the-go relief and recovery
Pros
- Excellent customer reviews
- Easy to apply
- Made with all-natural ingredients
- Non-greasy and absorbs into the skin quickly
Cons
- Pregnant or breastfeeding mothers should not use it
What Are CBD Balms?
A CBD balm is a topical skin care product that's made from refined hemp extract. To create CBD balm, producers extract CBD from the C. Sativa plant and mix it with a carrier oil.
This extraction method creates a CBD oil, which is added to a balm. So, CBD balm contains CBD oil and other active ingredients, like wax and butter, to give the product a balm-like texture.
CBD balms are often thick, waxy, and almost solid. This is one of the properties that differentiate it from CBD creams. Unlike CBD creams, CBD balms do not use any water. A CBD cream has a liquid texture because it uses water as the base ingredient.
Balms, on the other hand, use fatty oils and waxes. Popular ingredients in balms include shea butter and beeswax.
Benefits of CBD Balms
CBD balms are meant to be used directly on the skin. They will hopefully bring relief to a specific area and promote skin health.
Here are some of the main benefits of using CBD balms:
Pain Management
Topical CBD products are widely known for their pain relief properties. The balm works just the same. Applying the balm to sore muscles and other troubled areas may help to provide relief.
A CBD balm also contains other natural ingredients that help to fight pain. Many balms contain Capsaicin, methanol, and camphor which work really well alongside CBD to help you fight pain.
Here are some of the specific pain-related conditions that a CBD balm can help you manage:
- Arthritis: CBD is known to have anti-inflammatory properties. That means it can be used to manage inflammatory conditions, like arthritis. CBD balm can help to reduce joint swelling and pain caused by arthritis.
- Nerve Pain and Damage: Many people living with chronic, non-cancer-related pain claim that CBD balms help to significantly lower nerve-related pain.
- Jaw Pain: Facial pain can be terrible, and most of the time, you don't know how to address it. Topical CBD helps to tackle facial pain, especially in the jaw.
Skin Condition Support
As an anti-inflammatory, CBD can also help to soothe certain skin conditions.
- Helps reduce inflammation: Balms may be able to reduce swelling and redness from common skin issues, like acne breakouts and hyperpigmentation. CBD balm is also beneficial for people with skin irritation conditions, like psoriasis and eczema.
- Regulates oil production: The body's overproduction of sebum may be a contributing factor to your acne. Topical CBD products have an effect on sebocytes, the cells that produce sebum.
- Hydrates skin: CBD creams and balms are also beneficial to dry, dehydrated skin.
How To Use CBD Balms
CBD balms are applied to the skin. Take a small amount of the balm in your hands and rub them together to soften the product. This will make it easier to apply. Massage the product on the area of your skin that's suffering.
Always start with a smaller dose of the balm before graduating to a higher dose. Patch test it on a small area of skin as well. Monitor to see how your body reacts to the CBD balm. If the reaction is positive, you can increase the dose and surface area of the application.
There are some precautions to take while using a CBD balm. You should not apply it to damaged or broken skin. This may cause an unwanted reaction. Some people have very sensitive skin and balms may irritate them.
CBD Ingestible Products vs. CBD Topicals
There are two main types of CBD products: ingestible CBD products and topical CBD products. CBD-infused products that are ingested (gummies and pills) can regulate bodily functions such as sleep, mood, and memory.
CBD topicals (creams, gels, and balms) may help with various pain-related conditions, such as arthritis, muscle aches, migraines, and nerve damage. They can also relieve some skin conditions, like eczema and psoriasis.
How We Determined the Best CBD Balms
There are many brands that offer CBD balms. We chose the best brands based on various factors that are good indicators of quality, safety, and transparency.
Here are the criteria we used to determine the best CBD balms:
- Certificate of Analysis (COA) - Valid and current certificate of analysis (COA) that communicates the results of any scientific tests done on CBD products.
- THC Levels - Does not contain more than 0.3% of THC
- Active Ingredients - Made from high-quality, full-spectrum hemp plants. No pesticides, molds, or heavy metals in the product.
- Lab testing - Third-party lab testing from an ISO/IEC 17025- accredited laboratory and proof of the lab report.
- Product Potency - Proof of product potency that also passes required safety evaluations and testing.
- Value - Competitive prices as it relates to potency, the amount given, effectiveness, etc.
CBD Balms FAQ
Here are some of the most common questions on CBD balms.
Is CBD Balm Harmful?
CBD balm is not harmful. It is generally safe and beneficial in many ways. While some people may have a bad reaction to the ingredients in CBD topicals, it is rare. It is advisable to do a patch test first before applying generously throughout the body.
Where Do You Rub CBD Balm to Sleep?
Rub the CBD balm on your neck, chest, arms, or bottom of your feet about 30 minutes before bedtime.
Is CBD Balm Good for Nerve Pain?
CBD balm works great for nerve pain. Studies have shown that people who apply CBD balm experience reduced levels of nerve pain.
Is CBD Balm Anti-inflammatory?
CBD balms contain anti-inflammatory properties that help to lower inflammation contributing to acne, psoriasis, eczema, and other skin issues.
Is CBD Balm Good for Arthritis?
Yes, CBD balm is good for arthritis pain. It helps to reduce the swelling and inflammation caused by arthritis.
Does CBD Balm Show in a Drug Test?
CBD balm will not appear in a drug test because it contains little to no THC. However, if the product contains a high percentage of THC (typically more than 0.3%) it could show up on a drug test.
