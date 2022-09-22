Best CBD Cream for Pain Ranked and Reviewed in 2022

ADVERTISEMENT. San Antonio Current news staff was not involved in the creation of this content. Please note, this report is not meant to treat or diagnose any illness. It is written for informational purposes only. If you have any health concern at all, please see a licensed healthcare professional.
Cannabidiol or CBD has been used for decades to treat a variety of medical conditions. Many users state that CBD helps them with pain relief and mental conditions. Researchers are still in the early stages of researching CBD as a pain reliever. However, so far CBD has proven itself effective in pain management.
Thankfully, those who don't want to ingest CBD can apply it topically. CBD manufacturers are now producing lotions, salves, and CBD creams for pain relief. It can be tough to sift through the many options available on the market.
In this article, you'll find the best CBD creams to help manage your chronic or acute pain. All the products we recommended had to meet certain criteria before making our list. This article also includes answers to some questions people have about CBD creams.
1. Penguin CBD Cream - Best CBD cream overall
2. CBDFX CBD Cream for Muscle and Joint Pain - Best joint cream
3. Binoid Healing Cream - Best with 100% natural ingredients
4. Urgent CBD Pain Cream - Best CBD sports cream for pain
5. CBDistillery 500mg Isolate CBD Warming Cream - Best full spectrum CBD cream
6. Green Roads Muscle and Joint Relief Cream - Best with an added pain reliever
7. Charlotte's Web Arthritis Aches and Pain Relief Cream - Best for arthritis
What are CBD Creams?
Cannabidiol or CBD is a natural compound that comes from hemp and cannabis sativa plants. CBD is extracted using various extraction methods. The three most common include the CO2, steam distillation, and solvent methods. The CO2 method is one of the safest and most reliable extraction methods.
CBD extracts come in different types. These include:
- Full spectrum CBD - is a full extraction from the plant. It contains all of the compounds in the cannabis plant including THC. THC is the compound that gives you that high. However, full-spectrum CBD products only contain trace amounts of THC. This means they won't get you high. CBD
- Broad spectrum CBD - contains all the ingredients as full spectrum CBD except THC.
- Isolate CBD - only includes CBD molecules and no other compounds.
Pure CBD oil is very potent so it can cause irritation and other unpleasant reactions in some people. This is why the CBD extract is mixed with a carrier oil like coconut, olive or hemp seed oil. This forms a CBD mixture that can be formulated as a CBD cream. It can then be applied topically to relieve pain.
CBD creams often include balms and salves that you can apply topically. This makes it a good choice for people who are new to CBD and aren't comfortable ingesting it. CBD topical creams tend to be thicker than lotions. They usually include ingredients like shea butter that is good for your skin.
CBD creams can help with chronic pain, acute pain or any other aches or pains you experience. They come in different strengths and tackle different types of pain.
How Do CBD Creams Work for Pain Relief?
The epidermis (outer layer of your skin) is quite tough. It acts as a barrier against UV rays and other harmful chemicals. CBD creams work by absorbing into the skin. The CBD then interacts with the cannabinoid receptors in your endocannabinoid system.
Your cannabinoid receptors are CB1 and CB2. CB1 interacts with THC and makes you feel high. On the other hand, CB2 interacts with CBD which helps reduce inflammation and pain.
CBD creams may also have other ingredients that help to moisturize and restore the skin. You may experience a warming or cooling sensation with some CBD creams. This depends on the formula. This helps to further enhance the relief you feel.
CBD creams usually contain a powerful blend of ingredients. These all provide short-term relief to sore muscles, joints, and other areas. This way you can allow the area to relax and recover.
Topical CBD products on the skin do not enter the bloodstream. They rarely interact with other medications. However, you should talk to your doctor if you have any concerns.
The best thing about these products is that you can use them liberally. This allows you to get immediate relief whenever you need it. However, be sure to follow the manufacturer's instructions when using CBD topical products. Always make sure you follow the instructions.
Quality Criteria: How We Picked CBD Pain Creams
The CBD topicals in our list had to meet certain criteria before we include them. Below is a list of a few:
Hemp Source
One of the most important factors is checking the hemp source. This will indicate the quality of the product. We specifically look for companies that use U.S.-grown hemp. U..S hemp is of the finest quality. This is because there are certain regulations that need to be met when growing hemp plants in the U.S.
However, hemp grown in other places can be just as good. All you have to do is make sure that the manufacturer is clear about where their hemp comes from.
Certified (COA)
A brand that carries certification shows legitimacy. Look for brands with the USDA Organic or U.S. Hemp Growers Association awards. There are other accolades and certificates as well. They all help to determine if the CBD you're purchasing is up to industry standards.
Ingredients
The ingredients in the CBD product also play a key role. The product should include ingredients that you can recognize or easily look up. Check for positive indicators like the use of organic ingredients. Also, those with traditional curing ingredients like lavender have soothing properties.
It may not be possible to be aware of every single ingredient in the product. Check online reviews to see if there's an ingredient missing from the product listing. This is crucial if you have allergies to certain ingredients in normal lotions and cream. It is also best to do a patch test with the CBD cream to ensure you're not allergic to any of the ingredients.
Lab Testing
Any brand worth considering is going to have its CBD products tested. This not only helps you but also the brand itself. It will let you and them know if their products are safe to use. There are many unsafe practices in the CBD industry. Third-party testing and publishing the results show brand transparency. This way you know exactly what is and isn't in their product.
Brand Reputation
A brand that has a good reputation as a CBD manufacturer will produce top-quality CBD creams. Try to go for brands that show transparency from seed to shelf. This gives you a clear idea of every single process involved when producing the product.
A reputable brand may also offer excellent customer service. They may even offer full refunds, return or work to resolve any issues you have with the product.
Best CBD Pain Relief Creams on the Market
Penguin CBD Cream
The terpene-rich formula absorbs quickly onto your skin to deliver fast pain relief. It promotes skin-cell rejuvenation and has a non-greasy feeling and a soothing scent. All you have to do is take a small amount and apply it to the affected area. Massage the cream into the skin until it is fully absorbed. Apply the cream once in the morning and again at night to reap the benefits.
Penguin CBD Cream for pain relief comes in a four-ounce bottle with 25 mg of CBD. Buying options include a single jar, two-pack, or four-pack options. If you subscribe, you can save even more.
Penguin is all about transparency. The company employs third-party lab testing to ensure its products are safe to use. Each product includes the full certificate of lab analysis. You'll find the quantities, concentrations, and amounts clearly displayed on the reports.
Pros:
- Thick and silky smooth
- Cooling sensation on contact and pleasant smell
- Bundle and save or subscribe and save
Cons:
- Need to be in a place away from heat, moisture, or light
- Cream is thick so take some time to rub into the skin
- Can only be used twice daily
CBDFx CBD Cream for Muscle and Joint Pain
CBDFx Muscle and Joint Pain cream contains a variety of unique ingredients. These include broad-spectrum CBD, white willow bark, menthol, and caffeine. All of these ingredients have anti-inflammatory properties. They can help with aches, pain, and stressed joints by delivering fast relief.
All you have to do is to rub the cream into the painful area. You can start with a dime size to a quarter size amount and go from there. Be sure to cover the entire area where you feel pain.
The cream takes about 10 to 20 minutes to absorb into the skin. After this, you should begin feeling some relief. You can apply this cream multiple times per day. Applying three to four times a day gives you the best results.
The CBDFX CBD Cream for Muscle and Joint Pain comes in a pump bottle. Each bottle includes 50 ml of CBD cream. You can get them with different strengths. Options include the 500 mg, 1,000 mg and 3,000 mg CBD. Choose the strength best suited to the level of pain you are experiencing.
CBDFx products include high-quality CBD from organic hemp. They use a CO2 extraction process to obtain highly potent CBD. All products are put through testing and the results are on the website for all to see.
Pros:
- Include broad spectrum CBD and other unique ingredients
- For deep tissue muscle and joint pain
- Available in various strengths
Cons:
- No scent options
- Contains caffeine that may cause sensitivity in some people
- Expensive
Binoid Healing Cream
Binoid Healing Cream includes broad spectrum CBD and 100% natural ingredients. These include some of the most powerful plant-based ingredients from around the world.
Ingredients include camphor, menthol, jojoba oil, avocado oil, and green tea extract. It also includes a bunch of essential oils. Camphor and menthol relieve pain by blocking pain receptors. Organic jojoba oil has anti-inflammatory properties. Avocado oil nourishes and moisturizes the skin. Green tea extract with its powerful antioxidants soothes the skin. All these ingredients work to create a synergy of healing for both your body and mind.
Apply a small amount of cream to the affected area and massage it into your kin. The cream rubs into the skin fairly well and has a light smell that disappears after five minutes. You can apply it every four-six hours or whenever you need relief. Remember to wash your hands after every use. You can get the Binoid Healing Cream in a 50 ml bottle with 500 mg of CBD.
Binoid’s lineup includes the highest quality and most effective CBD products. They work with local framers in Oregon to grow their hemp. They test their products five times before sending them to third-party labs for testing.
Pros:
- Extra strength formula
- 100% natural ingredients
- Can be used whenever you need relief
Cons:
- Light smell when applying
- Camphor and menthol can irritate sensitive skin
- You need to wash hands after using
Urgent CBD Pain Cream
Urgent CBD Pain Cream offers immediate relief for both acute or chronic pain. This CBD is all-natural, organic, and non-greasy. Each four-ounce jar contains 3,000mg of CBD to deliver fast pain relief whenever you need it.
This powerful CBD cream contains CBD isolate. This is the purest form of CBD. All other cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids are removed leaving pure CBD oil.
Application involves applying a small amount to affected areas. The cream penetrates deeply into your tissues and kills pain almost instantly. If you've had reactions to CBD creams before, you'll be glad to know that this cream is hypo-allergenic. This makes it worth considering if you need pain relief fast.
Urgent CBD line of CBD creams and topicals contains all-natural hemp CBD. They are all subject to third-party testing with results on their website should you want to have a look.
Pros:
- Reduce pain fast
- Contains pure CBD isolate
- Hypo-allergenic
Cons:
- Can still cause skin irritation so patch test before using.
- Slightly expensive
- Do not use if pregnant or nursing
CBDistillery 500mg Isolate CBD Warming Cream
CBDistillery 500mg Isolate CBD Warming Cream is the perfect cream to use when you come back from the gym or after a long day outdoors. This is because it is meant to be used to help relieve muscle and joint pain, and help soothe the affected areas. Basically, this is the cream that you use when your legs feel like they are killing you after a harsh workout at the gym. Apply it to the sore area, and within minutes you’ll start to feel better.
What’s also nice is the packaging. It comes in a slender tube that almost looks like a mascara pen. It can fit nicely into a bag or even your pocket, so you can pull it out and apply it in a flash.
Pros:
- Includes full spectrum CBD
- Great for muscle pain and aching joints
- Third-party tested
Cons:
- May need to buy multiple products for full effects
Green Roads Muscle and Joint Relief Cream
While a lot of the creams on this list are great for helping general soreness, they lack what is needed to help treat an actual injury. Green Roads Muscle and Joint Relief Cream is the best cream to use when you have an actual injury like a sprain that is causing you pain. Along with soothing the affected area, it will also provide pain relief as the injury heals.
One of the components that helps with soothing is menthol. Along with providing a fresh scent, menthol has a cooling effect that will feel great on your skin. However, make sure you are aware of the effects of menthol on your skin in particular as it can cause issues for some people.
This cream is one of the strongest creams that you can still get over the counter. If you have chronic pain, an injury, or if you suffer from arthritis, check out this cream. You won’t go wrong with it!
Pros:
- Pharmacist formulated
- Broad spectrum
- Independent lab tested
Cons:
- Contains menthol which can irritate your skin
- A bit expensive when compared to others on this list
Charlotte's Web Arthritis Aches and Pain Relief Cream
If your arthritis symptoms are acting up, grab Charlotte's Web CBD Cream. The active ingredients in this cream include THC-free CBD hemp oil and menthol. Menthol allows for faster penetration, absorption, and relief.
This menthol muscle rub features a water-based formula. It contains a wide variety of essential oils. These include clove, MCT, eucalyptus, jojoba, peppermint, and tea tree oil. This allows it to moisturize dry skin while delivering minor pain relief.
Charlotte's Web Arthritis pain relief cream comes in an easy-to-use pump bottle. Each 1.7-ounce bottle contains 600 mg of CBD. It can be applied to affected areas no more than three to four times a day.
Charlotte’s Web is U.S. Hemp Authority Certified. They also scored 98% on their CGMP (Current Good Manufacturing Practice) regulations. Charlotte's Web is all about delivering quality and consistent products to consumers.
Pros:
- Great for relieving arthritis symptoms
- Contains a wide variety of essential oils to improve skin health
- Comes in an easy-to-use pump bottle.
Cons:
- Pump can give some trouble when dispensing product
- Low strength. May not work for extreme pain
- Have a smell that some people may not like
CBD Cream Benefits
The benefits of CBD include:
Targeting Pain in Specific Areas
Edibles provide full-body effects since you ingest it. However, with a topical CBD cream, you apply it directly to the affected area. This provides relief for that area only. Works Quickly Topical CBD products do not have to pass through your stomach. This means it doesn't get broken down like edibles. Since you are applying it directly to the area and it gets absorbed by the skin, you experience relief faster.
Additional Ingredients Can Help Relieve Pain
Many CBD creams include additional ingredients that can add pain relief. Some of these ingredients include menthol, camphor, and others. They all can enhance pain relief.
Improve Skin Health
CBD creams may also include moisturizing and skin nourishing ingredients. These can help to improve the health of your skin. Some manufacturers offer CBD creams to help certain skin conditions like eczema.
Promotes Better Sleep
Chronic pain sufferers tend to have a hard time sleeping. Chronic pain can keep people up at night. CBD creams offer a quick solution so the pain goes away and you can sleep.
How to Use CBD Cream for Pain?
CBD cream can be used just like you would any other cream. The only difference is that you use it on affected areas only. Simply take a small amount and rub it into the skin until it disappears. Always be sure to follow the manufacturer's instructions on how much cream to use. Start small and wait at least an hour before reapplying if needed.
CBD Creams for Pain FAQ
Do CBD Creams Have Side Effects?
CBD cream's side effects are rare. However, every individual is different. Side effects may include drowsiness, sleepiness, skin irritation, or an allergic reaction. Allergic reactions only occur if you're allergic to an ingredient in the cream. If you're worried about any allergic reaction or irritation, do a patch test before using.
Basically, the CBD inside of the cream typically won’t cause any adverse side effects, but you should check the ingredients on the product before buying to make sure there isn’t anything else that will irritate your skin.
Who Should Avoid Using CBD Cream?
Pregnant women or women who are breastfeeding should avoid using CBD cream. People with Parkinson's and liver diseases should consult their doctor before using CBD.
What CBD Cream is Best for Arthritis?
The best CBD cream for arthritis is Charlotte's Web Arthritis Aches and Pain Relief Cream.
How Long Does it Take for CBD Pain Cream to Work?
The amount of time it takes for CBD creams to work depends on several factors. These may include potency, ingredients, and amount used. CBD creams can start working in as little as 15 minutes. In some cases, it may start work an hour after applying.
What Type of CBD is Best for Nerve Pain?
Full-spectrum CBD is best for nerve pain. This is because both CBD and THC can reduce inflammation and pain. However, any relief you feel is going to be temporary. CBD creams cannot penetrate far enough to repair nerve damage.
Does CBD Reduce Inflammation or Just Pain?
CBD can reduce both inflammation and pain. This is because CBD is anti-oxidative. This means it can reduce systemic inflammation. It fights oxidative stress and decreases pain symptoms.
Is CBD Cream Good for Joint Pain?
CBD creams are good for joint pain. They provide targeted pain relief.
Are CBD Creams Safe to Use?
CBD creams are generally safe to use. This is because you are applying it to your skin instead of ingesting it. If you have any open wounds, broken skin or sores, do not apply the CBD cream to that area. If you've had problems with CBD in the past, it is best to consult with your doctor before using it. Also, make sure you know what active ingredients are in your cream so you can check to make sure it doesn’t contain anything you are allergic to.
Conclusion
If you're suffering from constant pain, CBD creams may be your answer. They offer a natural and effective way to deal with your chronic or acute pain. CBD creams for pain will help you live a more fulfilling life free from pain. Choose from any of the products in this article and get fast relief.
The statements made in this sponsored post are those of the paid sponsor and not those of San Antonio Current, and are not intended as medical advice. Consult your doctor before undertaking any changes to your physical, mental or dietary health.