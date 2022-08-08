Best Delta 8 Gummies: Top Weed Brands to Try

ADVERTISEMENT. San Antonio Current news staff was not involved in the creation of this content. Please note, this report is not meant to treat or diagnose any illness. It is written for informational purposes only. If you have any health concern at all, please see a licensed healthcare professional.
Everyone deserves a way to escape from their reality, even if it is just for a few hours. Adulting can be pretty exhausting, and not so many people are good at relaxing. Delta 8 gummies present a solution you never thought you needed. These gummies are the perfect way to unwind, relax and get the energy for what you need to do next.
In the conversation about weed edibles, we have to talk about Delta 8 gummies. The popularity of Delta 8 gummies is increasing by the day, especially with some states lifting the ban on marijuana. More users are openly embracing these products because they know how much they help them. That's right - there are many benefits to taking Delta 8 gummies. We will talk about that in a while, but first;
What Are Delta 8 Gummies?
Delta 8 gummies are delectable candies infused with a high concentration of Delta 8 THC and flavor. Delta 8 THC is closely related to Delta 9 THC. Delta 9 THC is the primary psychoactive component in marijuana.
Despite their close relations, there are some notable differences between Delta 8 THC and Delta 9 THC. Delta 8 THC is the middle ground between CBD and Delta 9 THC.
What Do Delta 8 THC Gummies Feel Like?
The one word we have for this is - mellow. In essence, people will experience Delta 8 THC differently, but there are some effects most people will feel consistently.
You may feel the following effects;
- A chill and mellow sensation.
- A floaty, euphoric feeling.
- Extreme relaxation.
- A boost of appetite.
- Increased energy levels.
- A sharper focus on things
Differences Between Delta 8 THC and Delta 9 THC
Here are some of the things that set them apart.;
- Delta 9 THC is almost twice as potent as Delta 8 THC.
- Delta 9 THC can be smoked and vaporized without extraction, while Delta 8 THC needs to be synthesized, extracted, and purified.
- Delta 9 THC is highly regulated compared to Delta 8 THC, even in states marijuana is legal. Additionally, Delta 8 THC is legal at the federal level, but Delta 9 THC is illegal at the federal level.
- Delta 8 thc are hemp-derived products, while Delta 9 THC is extracted from cannabis.
Delta 8 Gummies Benefits
There are plenty of health benefits that one can derive from taking Delta 8 gummies. Here are some of the things that make it worth it;
- It offers anti-inflammatory properties that help you to manage pain and inflammation.
- It induces a mellow high that can help people sleep better.
- It gives you a smoother psychoactive experience - a clean high without the negative effects of paranoia and anxiety.
- It helps to ease stress and help you relax.
- It improves focus. * It helps to reduce anxiety.
- It helps to boost appetite for people struggling with eating disorders or low appetite.
- It has neuroprotective properties, which help with better brain health. It regulates calcium and potassium channels in the central nervous system.
- It offers digestive support against nausea and vomiting.
How Do We Choose Quality Delta 8 Gummies?
There is a disappointing lack of federal regulation on hemp-derived products. This means the brands producing these products are solely responsible for their products' quality and safety. There are certain things to look out for when choosing the best Delta 8 gummies.
Here are the things we had to consider when looking for quality Delta 8 gummies;
Independent Lab Testing
The trusted brands have third-party lab tested their products and made those reports available to consumers. Transparency is a very vital aspect of this industry. You must review the product against the lab tests to see if it's something you can put in your body. You know they have nothing to hide when they put the lab reports online for you to see. Almost every product listed in this article has been tested by a third party.
Organic Ingredients
You know the Delta 8 gummy is quality when only organic and natural ingredients went into its making. We looked for the brands that use natural ingredients to make their products and are transparent about which ingredients they used. This way, you can evaluate whether your body agrees with all ingredients.
Brand Reputation
Brand reputation is also significant. How long have they been in the industry? Do they have any controversies surrounding the quality of their product? What are consumers saying about them? These are questions that you need to ask yourself before buying any product. We considered the answers to these questions when choosing the best Delta 8 gummies. The products are only from reputable brands.
Flavor
If you have a sweet tooth, you need gummies that can come in different delicious flavors. Nobody wants something that leaves a bad taste in their mouth. We looked for brands that offer different and mouth-watering flavors to spice things up.
Prices
Another important consideration when looking for gummies is how much they cost. In this case, we consider the price tag and the shipping costs. Most of these reputable brands offer free shipping on orders to various locations. Some brands are relatively affordable while others are expensive, yet the former is just as good.
Some brands only offer free shipping when you reach a particular total. To save up on cash, try bringing your total purchase up to the number to qualify for free shipping. Also, remember to enter your email for discount codes, raffles, coupons, and access to exclusive offers.
THC Concentration and Dosage
Is the THC concentration in the gummies the legal amount? This is something you need to ask before purchasing a gummy. There are laws on THC concentration for a reason. The federal law only allows about 0.3% concentration of THC. Anything more than that is considered illegal. Excessive THC can harm your health. Stick to the brands that produce products with a legal concentration of THC.
Remember that even with the right THC concentration, you must take the correct dosage. When you purchase a product, ask your doctor what the correct dosage is for you. If you take too much THC, more than you can handle, it can have a negative effect on your mental health.
Customer Reviews
Customer reviews are what give you first-hand experience with a product. In this age and time, you can find reviews on almost any product online. Reputable brands will also publish customer experiences on their sites for new users. The brands on this list all have stellar customer reviews.
Best Delta 8 Gummies to Buy in 2022
Here is a list of the best Delta 8 gummies you can get in 2022;
1. Exhalewell Delta 8 - Best for calming and relaxing
2. Moonwlkr Delta 8 - Best for pain management
3. Delta Remedys Delta 8 Ring Gummies - Best for help sleeping
4. Binoid CBD Delta 8 Gummies - Best vegan and gluten-free option
5. 3chi Delta 8 Gummies - Best for treating anxiety
6. Everest Delta 8 Gummies - Best for boosting your appetite
Exhale Wellness Delta 8 THC
If you are looking for a product that will meet your needs, then Exhale Wellness is a sure bet. The gummies are full spectrum Delta 8, so you know you will get a clean high that will last longer. It uses all-natural ingredients with no artificial flavors or colors.
Their products have passed third-party lab testing and have been checked for any toxins or contaminants. They have no hazardous edibles. You can find their lab reports online for your review. The company guarantees you transparency on anything to do with their product.
The brand has a brilliant offer of free shipping on all orders. There is also a 30-day money-back guarantee if you are unsatisfied with their products.
Health Benefits of Exhale Wellness
- It can calm the mind and help one to relax.
- It can be good for pain management.
- It can boost appetite.
- It can help relieve anxiety.
Pros
- They use high-quality organic hemp. They have a diverse selection of Delta 8 products.
- Their products are vegan friendly and non-GMO.
- Their products are third-party lab tested.
- It passes through a thorough manufacturing process
- They offer free shipping on all orders.
- They have a 30-day money-back guarantee.
- They have a user-friendly website and convenient online guide.
- First-time buyers get an offer of 20% off.
Cons
- They are only available through their online store.
Customer Experience Exhale Wellness products are worth trying as they deliver on all their benefits. The gummies help you to relax and sleep better. Their customer service is also excellent. New customers can get 20% off on products, and they also offer free shipping. Their online shopping guide also makes it easier to purchase their products.
Moonwlkr Delta 8
Moonwlkr Delta 8 gummies are perfect for someone looking for that instant high. These gummies work quickly to produce an immediate effect. As a company, it only started out of sheer curiosity, but it is slowly taking over the industry.
Their products are made from organic ingredients and hemp plants. Each gummy contains 25 mg for potency. As a trusted brand, the gummies have passed through third-party lab testing to ensure they are pure.
The gummies come in many assorted flavors such as; Blue Dream Berry, Watermelon Zkittlez, Limoncello Haze, Mango Kush, and Pineapple Express. You can find information about all the ingredients used on their website. The company upholds transparency and is dedicated to the well-being of its consumers.
Health Benefits of Moonwlkr Delta 8
- It can help reduce stress and anxiety.
- It can aid in relaxation.
- It can be good for pain management.
- It can facilitate sleep.
- It can help improve appetite.
- It can help manage inflammatory diseases.
- Made from USA-grown organic hemp plant.
- It has many natural and delicious fruit flavors.
- Products have gone through third-party lab testing from Universal Diagnostics Labs.
- It is potent enough to give you full benefits of the gummy
- It has a well-organized website.
- It has a 30-day return policy on unopened products.
- The customer pays return shipping costs.
- It does not ship products to certain states like Arizona, Delaware, Idaho, Arkansas, Utah, Mississippi, Iowa, or Washington.
Customer Experience
Moonwlkr has received many positive reviews from its customers. You can read more other customers' reviews from their official website. So far, we have nothing to complain about it.
Delta Remedys Delta-8 Ring Gummies
Delta Remedys Delta-8 Ring Gummies considers itself the most potent Delta 8 THC gummy. As a brand, they provide high-quality products to their consumers. The 60 pack of ring gummies gummies are their best sellers. This pack comes three different flavors of full spectrum Delta-8 with a whopping 1500mg.
You can find them in delicious flavors like Apple, Peach and Watermelon. There are also smaller packs available if you want to start with a smaller option. You can enjoy all of these on a budget. Compared to other brands, they are relatively affordable.
You can rest assured knowing this product was third party tested. Delta Remedy will provide you with the comprehensive report so you know exactly what you’re getting.
Health Benefits of Delta Remedys Delta-8 Ring Gummies
- It can facilitate better sleep.
- It can stimulate relaxation.
- It can be a good stress reliever.
- It can be good for pain relief.
- It can help to reduce paranoia and anxiety.
- Their products are third-party lab tested
- They have a variety of Delta 8 products.
- They offer free shipping.
- You can subscribe and save 30%
- They have plenty of options on products which can be confusing.
Customer Experience
When we say the Delta-8 Ring gummies are a favorite to consumers, we meant it. Customers only have good things to say about Delta Remedys products. Although their huge selection of products can sometimes be confusing, we appreciate the diversity. The gummies also do not cause any adverse effects, which we also appreciate.
Binoid CBD Delta 8 Gummies
Binoid CBD Delta 8 Gummies. These are not only vegan and gluten free, but they are also super tasty.
You can get them in Peach, Strawberry and Green Apple flavors. The gummies are 25 mgs each and 20 gummies come in a $44.99 container. However, the site often has sales so you can typically get a couple bucks knocked off this price.
Health Benefits of Binoid CBD Delta 8 Gummies
- They can help calm you.
- They can help relax you.
- They can help lift up your mood.
- These are vegan.
- These are gluten free.
- They are super tasty.
- There are frequent promotions and discounts.
- The dosage is relatively low.
Customer Experience
The customer experience with Binoid is super positive. The ball will always feel like it's in your court. There are plenty of promotions for you to take advantage of as well as multiple products that will fit your needs.There is also a chat line on their site so you can speak with customer service about your needs.
3chi Delta 8 Gummies
3chi is a highly rated Delta 8 THC gummies and is also quite affordable. It is one of the pioneering brands in the industry, having been among the first to sell and use Delta 8 THC. As a brand, they are very environmentally conscious, so their extraction and manufacturing processes are all geared towards protecting the environment.
Their products are gluten-free and vegan from premium hemp products. They have expert biochemists who extract the Delta 8 THC gummies with great care. The quality and safety of the products are assured as they carry out third-party lab tests to ensure there are no contaminants.
3chi aims to ensure overall body wellness and provide relief from chronic pain while also boosting your health. They also help to provide relaxation and calm the mind. You will feel their effect pretty quickly. First-time users are encouraged to only start with a small dose as they can be very intense.
They come in delectable flavors such as Black Raspberry and Watermelon flavors. The gummies come in packages of 50 mg, 200 mg, and 400 mg.
Health Benefits of 3Chi
- They can help to calm the mind and relax.
- It can help to ease chronic pain.
- It can help to ease anxiety and paranoia.
- It can help to boost your overall health.
- They have many flavors with great taste.
- You have numerous potencies to choose from.
- You are guaranteed satisfaction.
- They are vegan gummies.
- The products are third-party lab tested.
- They offer great customer support.
- It is made from organically grown hemp plants.
- They are environmentally conscious.
- The only offer free shipping on orders above $99.
- They offer no refunds.
Customer Experience
3chi offers some excellent customer service. They give prompt replies to customers' queries. They are also transparent with their brand, as you can find any information about the product from the site. All their lab reports are on the website. Their consumers love the Delta 8 THC gummies; these usually go out of stock as soon as they are available.
Everest Delta 8 Gummies
Everest is a premium brand that delivers high-quality Delta 8 THC gummies. This is one of the most renowned brands in the market when it comes to hemp products. Their edibles give you a perfect clean high that anyone can enjoy if they are vegan, as their products are 100% vegan.
Their ingredients are sustainably sourced from all-natural ingredients and organically farmed cannabis. Their products have to pass through the highest standards of organic farming. This is why their products are used as a standard measure when it comes to the cannabis market.
They are made into small square shapes with a hue of different colors. They have a bonus of assorted flavors such as Blue Raspberry. Additionally, they are incredibly soft and chewy.
Its products undergo double third-party lab tests to safeguard its consumers from hazardous compounds. For transparency, you can access the test results online or through their website. Their gummies are safe for human consumption and have the desired potency levels.
Health Benefits of Everest Delta 8 Gummies
- It can help one to relax.
- It can help to boost appetite.
- It can be used to manage chronic pain.
- It can give you a chill, euphoric feeling.
Pros
- They are made from sustainable organic hemp plants.
- They are double tested by third-party labs to ensure they are pure and potent.
- They come in the irresistible Blue Raspberry flavor.
- They are non-GMO and gluten-free.
- They are 100% vegan.
- They are highly potent - 20 mg of Delta 8 THC per gummy.
- They have a 30-day return guarantee on all orders.
- They have excellent customer service.
Cons
- They only deliver to certain states.
- The customer is responsible for return shipping costs.
Customer Experience
Everest has pleasant customer reviews. Most consumers love the gummies' efficacy and the fact that they bring total relief. They also have a wide selection of products to choose from.
Delta 8 Gummies FAQ
We noted some of the frequently asked questions when it comes to Delta 8 THC gummies. We hope these answers help:
How Long Does it Take for Delta 8 Gummies to Take Effect?
The duration it takes for Delta 8 THC gummies to take effect depends on a number of things. It will depend on the potency of the gummies, the number of gummies taken, and the body composition. Some gummies take effect just after a few minutes, while others take up to two hours.
Are Delta 8 THC Gummies Legal?
Delta 8 THC gummies are legal on the federal level. However, there are some states where they are still illegal. Check the rules in your state before making a purchase.
Can Delta 8 THC Show Up On a Drug Test?
Delta 8 THC will not show up on a drug test unless they specifically test for Delta 8 THC metabolites. However, if the Delta 8 THC was mixed with Delta 9, the test will show traces of THC.
The bottom line is it will not show up if they are not testing for Delta 8 THC metabolites.
How Does Delta 8 THC and Delta 9 THC Compare?
Delta 8 THC and Delta 9 THC share some similarities and differences. The similarities they share are primarily in the effects they have. They can both produce the positive effects we have mentioned above. Delta 9 THC is more potent than Delta 8 THC. Delta 9 can also be used in its raw form, while Delta 8 THC needs to be synthesized and purified. Delta 8 THC is also legal as per federal law, but Delta 9 is illegal in some states.
Do Delta 8 Gummies Do Anything?
Delta 8 THC gummies have a lot of effects on the body when taken. Here are some of the things they can make you feel;
- It can give you a floaty, euphoric feeling.
- It can make you feel a chill and mellow sensation.
- It can calm your mind and make you feel relaxed.
- It can increase energy levels.
- It can boost your appetite.
- It can enhance your focus on things.
- It can also improve your memory.
- It can reduce your anxiety.
What Are the Potential Risks of Delta 8 THC Gummies?
Delta 8 THC gummies have potential risks depending on how many gummies you take at a time. Here are some of the risks;
- You can feel disoriented.
- You can suffer anxiety or panic attacks.
- It can lead to dry mouth and eyes.
- It can increase your heart rate.
- It can cause lethargy.
- It can cause impaired coordination.
These effects should go away within a couple of hours.
Conclusion
Cannabis products are not regulated; the brands themselves are responsible for their products' purity, potency and safety. Knowing what to look out for when looking for a good delta THC gummy is essential. The hemp market has grown so much over the last couple of years, and now there are so many cannabis brands out there. We know how difficult it is to choose from many brands, so we wrote this article to help you narrow your choices. These brands have built strong reputations and produce quality products. Know how to curate your dosage for your needs and body composition. Do not be shy to try the different delicious flavors, and you may just fall in love. I hope you find a product you will love and enjoy the experience.
