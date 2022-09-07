Best Kratom for Anxiety in 2022

ADVERTISEMENT. San Antonio Current news staff was not involved in the creation of this content. Please note, this report is not meant to treat or diagnose any illness. It is written for informational purposes only. If you have any health concern at all, please see a licensed healthcare professional.
Kratom is a product derived from the leaves of the mitragyna speciosa tree. The herb is native to southeast Asia and was traditionally used for pain relief, to combat fatigue, and treat diarrhea.
Kratom strains have been used for centuries as an herbal remedy. Many think it has anti-inflammatory and pain-relieving properties. The potent strains are also thought to improve mood, ease anxiety, and help with depression.
In recent years, it has become more famous for its use as a natural remedy for anxiety. However, more research is needed to determine the effectiveness of kratom as a treatment. So, if you’re thinking about using kratom to relieve the symptoms of anxiety or depression, be cautious and consider potential risks.
This article will help you know what are the best kratom for depression and anxiety and how to use them.
Best Kratom to Help With Anxiety & Depression
1. Golden Monk Red Bali - Best affordable kratom
2. Kat's Botanicals White Borneo Kratom - Best for fast shipping
3. Maeng- Da Thai Kratom White Vein - Best for relieving anxiety
4. Green Vein Maeng Da Kratom - Best for pain relief
5. Superspeciosa Kratom Powder - Best anti-inflammatory kratom
6. Morning Sunshine Blend Kratom - Best for energy boosting
The Best Kratom for Anxiety & Depression in 2022
1. Golden Monk Red Bali
Golden Monk Red Bali kratom is a vip kratom made from the leaves of the mitragyna speciosa tree. The kratom strain has been used for centuries as alternative medicine. It contains many alkaloids that have been shown to have effects on mood, pain relief, and muscle relaxation. These alkaloids can be found in all forms of kratom, but this strain is high in 7-hydroxy mitragynine (7-HMG). It is beneficial for relieving anxiety without sedative effects as it's certified by the American Kratom Association.
The red bali kratom is one of the most potent strains for anxiety. It offers users a mellow, calming high that helps them feel grounded and relaxed. It also has mild pain relief properties, making it an excellent option for those who struggle with chronic pain, or mental health issues like depression and PTSD.
This product is available in powder form and can be purchased individually or in bulk. Each one-ounce kratom dosage costs range from $4.99 to $16.99. For the mid-range, four oz costs $14.99 and $49.99. You can get 250g (8.8 oz) in bulk quantities for only $49.99. Try one kilo (1,000g/35 oz) for the best possible deals for $99.99.
The benefits of using this product include:
- It helps to reduce anxiety and stress levels
- It can help you sleep better
- It helps to improve your focus and attention span during the day
- It can help you deal with chronic pain issues more effectively
- It has antidepressant effects on your moods and emotions
Pros
- This strain is effective at reducing anxiety and improving moods
- It has a pleasant aroma and tastes that most people enjoy
- It costs less than most other kratoms that offer similar benefits
Cons
- Some side effects of using this product include nausea, vomiting, and constipation.
2. Kat's Botanicals White Borneo Kratom
Kat's Botanicals White Borneo Kratom is a high-quality, white-colored kratom powder. It is grown in Borneo. It is one of the most popular kratom strains for anxiety and stress relief but has other uses.
White Borneo Kratom comes in various sizes, including 1 oz., 2 oz., 4 oz., and 8 oz. bags, as well as 2 x 1 lb. bags. Its prices range from $7.99 – $69.99 depending on what package you want. It is available with free shipping on all orders over $75 and free same-day shipping when you place your order before 3 pm EST.
The main benefit of this product is its ability to help manage anxiety symptoms without making you feel drowsy. It also makes you not feel sedated like some other kratom products can do.
Pros
- Outstanding customer service
- Full transparency
- Lightning-fast shipping
Cons
- The main downside of this product is its price point. The price per ounce isn't unreasonable at $7 per ounce, some people may find it too expensive for their budget.
3. Maeng- Da Thai Kratom White Vein
Maeng Da Thai Kratom White Vein is a high-quality product that has been carefully cultivated in Thailand. It has a high alkaloid content and is known for its beneficial properties. The plant is harvested at its peak and dried under the sun before being exported to the United States.
The star kratom is one of the most sought-after kratom strains because of its potency, purity, and effectiveness in reducing anxiety. As one of the most potent strains comes in powder form and can be mixed with water or juice to make tea. Or consumed directly without any preparation required on your part.
The Maeng Da Thai Kratom White Vein is available in different sizes, including one ounce, two ounces, four ounces, and eight ounces. The price of this product starts at $8 per ounce, making it one of the most affordable products on the market today.
Benefits of using the Maeng Da Thai Kratom White Vein include:
- Reduced anxiety level
- Improved immune system function
- Improved sleep quality
- Improved focus and concentration
Pros
- High alkaloid content
- Effective in relieving anxiety
- Users reported no side effects
Cons
- Mixing with water or juice may decrease its potency
4. Green Vein Maeng Da Kratom
If you're looking for a high-quality kratom product to help with anxiety, Green Vein Maeng Da Kratom from KratomSpot.com is the best one for you. Maeng da kratom is made from the finest leaves and has been lab-tested to ensure its purity and potency. Besides, it gets the American Kratom Association certification for effective use.
Green Vein Kratom is a full-spectrum extract powder that can be taken as tea or added to your favorite foods or beverages. The powder is white in color and has a sweet aroma.
The main benefits of green vein kratom strain include:
- Its ability to relieve pain and anxiety
- Provide an energy boost, so you feel relaxed but not sedated after taking it.
- It also promotes focus while helping with insomnia issues when taken before
Pros
- The product is 100% natural, meaning there are no side effects.
- It helps you to avoid taking prescription drugs for anxiety, which can be dangerous in the long run.
Cons
The FDA does not approve any Kratom product, so you may want to be cautious when using it.
5. Superspeciosa Kratom Powder
If you're looking for the best kratom for anxiety depression, then Superspeciosa Kratom Powder is your answer.
As one of the best kratom, it's made from pure kratom leaves and has been tested to ensure that it contains no harmful chemicals. It also comes with a strong scent reminiscent of pine trees — a smell that will remind you of the outdoors and help calm your mind.
Superspeciosa Kratom Powder is priced at $9.99 per ounce (15 grams). This price point makes it one of the most affordable products on the market today. Especially when you consider how much it can do for your overall health and well-being!
Benefits
- It has high levels of mitragynine and seven-hydroxymitragynine along with other alkaloids.
- It has high levels of antioxidants, anti-inflammatory compounds, and anti-carcinogenic properties.
- It does not come with any additives or fillers, so there are no side effects
Pros
- Improves mood
- Helps manage chronic pain
- Boosts energy levels
- Reduces stress and anxiety
- Promotes relaxation
Cons
- May cause drowsiness if taken in high doses
- May cause constipation if taken in high doses
6. Morning Sunshine Blend Kratom
Morning Sunshine Blend is a proprietary blend of kratom products. It includes some of the best strains to help you manage anxiety and stress. It can be taken at home or on the go without any side effects as an all-natural product. Morning Sunshine Blend is available in powder form and can be mixed into water or any other beverage of your choosing.
Morning Sunshine Blend Kratom is made from organically grown kratom leaves harvested by hand in Indonesia. The leaves are then dried and ground into powder before being packaged into kratom capsules. Each bottle contains 100 capsules. The price ranges from $20.00 – $79.00. It also contains extracts from ashwagandha, holy basil, and passion flower.
This blend offers a range of benefits, including:
- Reduces stress and anxiety
- Provides energy and focus
- Enhances your mood and makes you feel happier and more positive about life
- Provides pain relief for a variety of ailments
- Relieves muscle pain and stiffness
Pros
- It has a high alkaloid content of 50% and is made from the finest leaves available.
- Is strong enough to give you the effects you need to manage your anxiety.
- It comes with a free sample pack so that you can try out the product before purchasing it.
- Offers fast shipping if you order before 2 pm EST Monday through Friday
- Free shipping if your order is over $50.
Cons
- The packaging may be too large for some people who prefer smaller quantities of kratom.
How We Picked Kratom for Anxiety Products
When shopping for Kratom, you want to trust the brand and know its quality. We've done our best to find brands with an excellent reputation with customers and in the industry.
We also considered the quality of packaging and lab testing. If you're going to be using your kratom regularly, it's important that it comes in a package that protects it during transport. You also want to know that your kratom has been tested for contaminants and purity.
We know that you're looking for the best kratom for anxiety products. We chose these products based on the following:
1. Quality
We considered quality as one of our top priorities when making this list. Quality means that the product contains genuine kratom grown in southeast Asia. It can then be shipped to the United States to be packaged and sold at retail stores. It also means that a third-party lab has tested each batch to ensure that it contains no harmful contaminants or adulterants.
2. Customer Reviews
We looked at the reviews of each product to determine which ones are best liked by customers. We looked for a few things such as consistency across all reviews. This means we are checking to make sure that the majority of people are saying they like and dislike the same things. Oftentimes, websites flood their customer reviews page with fake reviews to trick people into thinking their products are great when they are actually quite subpar.
3. Brand Reputation
We researched each brand and checked its reputation in the industry. We want to ensure your money is going to a company you can trust! We looked at how long they have been in business and how many years they have been selling their products. We also factored in what kind of reviews customers give them and whether they have a good reputation.
4. Packaging
You want to trust that what's inside is as advertised, right? That's why we looked at how well-packaged each product was before including it in our list. The packaging of a product is essential to us because it tells us about the company behind the product. If a company is willing to put its name on its packaging, that means they are confident in what they are offering. We also like companies whose packaging is simple and easy to understand without using too much text or branding.
5. Lab Testing
We always recommend checking out the lab results for any kratom products before buying them. It gives you an idea of what kind of strain is being offered by each company. And if it has been tested for purity or contaminants such as heavy metals or pesticides.
How May Kratom Help With Anxiety
Kratom strains help with anxiety in two different ways. First, kratom interacts with the opioid receptors in your body, which can help relieve stress and reduce the effects of chronic pain on your body. Kratom works best since it interacts with the brain’s opioid receptors. It activates the receptors making them release dopamine and serotonin. These are mood-boosting chemicals that help you feel relaxed and happy.
Second, kratom contains alkaloids that produce similar effects to caffeine. The alkaloids help reduce inflammation and pain, which can also contribute to feelings of anxiety and depression. For example, mitragynine interacts with opioid receptors, which causes it to have an effect similar to morphine. This means it can help relieve pain and reduce feelings of anxiety by acting as a sedative.
Kratom works by interacting with your body's receptors in different ways depending on which strain you take. Some potent strains are stimulants, while others are sedatives or analgesics (painkillers). If you take a stimulating strain of kratom at night, it makes it easier for you to fall asleep faster. It blocks opioid receptors and helps decrease stress levels in your brainstem. You may also experience some euphoria or mood enhancement when taking this kratom product. It activates serotonin receptors in your brain.
Many different kratom strains are available on the market today, each with its unique properties and effects. The best way to find the one that works best for you is to try out several different kratom strains. This is until you find one that relieves your symptoms without causing unwanted side effects or complications.
The Benefits of Kratom
Kratom is a plant that has been used for centuries to treat a variety of ailments, including depression and anxiety. The best kratom for anxiety effects are similar to those of opiates, but it's not addictive as they are. In fact, many people use Kratom as an alternative to prescription drugs because it has fewer side effects (and less risk of addiction).
The main benefits of Kratom include:
Analgesic Effect
Kratom is known for its analgesic effects, which means it can relieve pain by acting on the central nervous system. It can also be used to help with depression and anxiety symptoms. This is by stimulating serotonin receptors in the brain, thereby producing serotonin. Serotonin plays an important role in regulating moods and emotions. Therefore kratom can also be used as a natural antidepressant. This can be beneficial for people who suffer from chronic pain caused by arthritis or fibromyalgia.
Depression and Anxiety Relief
The anti-anxiety effects of kratom are another major benefit of this herb. Kratom contains alkaloids that produce calming effects on the body when ingested. This makes kratom strains an effective way to stay calm even in stressful situations like public speaking when you can’t rely on people for support.
Energy Booster and Sedative
Kratom is also known to have energy-boosting properties. This makes it sound like a recreational drug or performance enhancer. Users who take kratom report feeling more relaxed and calm than usual, but at the same time more energized and motivated to do things. This makes it ideal for people with anxiety disorders who want a natural way to reduce their anxiety symptoms. Especially without prescription drugs with side effects such as addiction.
Sense of Relaxation
When taken in small amounts, the best kratom for anxiety can give you a sense of relaxation. It happens without causing drowsiness like other sedatives.
People who suffer from anxiety experience a lot of stress and tension. They tend to worry about things nonstop, which keeps them awake and active throughout the day. In some cases, they may even have trouble sleeping at night because their minds are racing with thoughts. Kratom works perfectly in this case as it can calm down your mind. Besides, it gives you a sense of relaxation to sleep better at night.
Does Kratom Have Potential Side Effects?
Kratom has been used for centuries as an herbal remedy for pain and anxiety. Research suggests that it may be effective for these purposes, but some risks are associated with its use. You may encounter these when you’re using kratom:
· Addiction: Kratom is addictive. In fact, many people who use it regularly experience withdrawal symptoms when they stop taking it. These include cravings, irritability, restlessness, and muscle aches.
· Hepatic injury: The liver is one of the organs that can be damaged by kratom use. Symptoms of liver damage include nausea, vomiting, jaundice (yellowing of the skin), dark urine, and pain in your upper right abdomen. If you experience these symptoms while using kratom, you should seek medical help immediately.
· Neurological Injury: Some users of kratom have reported experiencing neurological side effects. These usually occur after long-term use or in high doses. These include convulsions (seizures), anxiety attacks, and depression. Others may include; mood swings, tremors, hallucinations, confusion, aggressiveness, and irritability. All symptoms could be dangerous if left untreated since they can lead to more severe problems.
· Abnormal heart rate: Kratom can also cause an abnormal heart rate through its effect on the respiratory system. This means that you may experience an increased heart rate or palpitations if you take kratom in large quantities or over a long period. · Dry mouth: Dry mouth is another common side effect of kratom use, though it tends to go away once you stop taking it. It's also one of the easiest to treat—just drink water!
· Constipation: Constipation occurs when taking kratom because it can slow down digestion. This symptom will improve once you stop taking the supplement but may take several days before it goes away completely.
· Nausea & vomiting: These may occur when taking huge doses or if you're sensitive to other substances (like caffeine). If they do happen, stop taking kratom until your symptoms go away. Then slowly start taking it again at a lower dose or schedule, so these symptoms don't occur again.
· Hallucinations: Hallucinations are when a person experiences seeing things that aren't real. This can range from seeing a small amount of color to seeing full scenes with people and objects that aren't there.
· Itching: Some people who take kratom experience itching all over their bodies. The itching will not go away until they stop taking the drug. This side effect can be very uncomfortable for some people. It may cause them to itch where you usually wouldn't itch, like your face or arms.
Kratom for Anxiety FAQ
Does Kratom Release Serotonin?
Kratom is known for its ability to release serotonin, similar to CBD and weed — the feel-good hormone released when you feel relaxed and happy. The feeling you get from taking kratom is described as euphoric, which is why some people choose to use it. Taking kratom to relieve anxiety can be a safe and effective option if used properly and in moderation.
Can Kratom Work as An Antidepressant?
Yes, there is some evidence to suggest that kratom strains may be an effective treatment for depression. Kratom releases serotonin naturally. Clinical studies have shown it to help improve mood and reduce symptoms of depression. It's also been shown to work well with other antidepressants. However, since each person reacts differently, talk with your doctor before starting any new medication.
Does Kratom Affect The Liver?
There haven't been any studies on this yet, so we don't know for sure if kratom affects your liver or not. However, there are anecdotal reports from users who say that their livers were affected by long-term use. If you're worried about your liver health, talk to your doctor before starting self-medication with this drug (or any other).
Can You Take Kratom with Blood Pressure Meds?
Yes! Kratom does not interact with any prescription medications, so there is no need to avoid taking them together. Kratom can be taken with blood pressure medications as long as you monitor your blood pressure closely while taking it. For example, if your blood pressure starts getting too low or high while taking kratom, then stop taking it immediately. It would be best to avoid those until your doctor gives the okay—just in case there's an interaction between them.
Is Kratom FDA Approved?
No, kratom is not FDA approved. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has not approved any kratom or kratom supplement as a treatment for anxiety disorders. This means that you should be very careful when taking kratom for your anxiety disorder. They may have side effects or even make things worse.
–
The statements made in this sponsored post are those of the paid sponsor and not those of San Antonio Current, and are not intended as medical advice. Consult your doctor before undertaking any changes to your physical, mental or dietary health.