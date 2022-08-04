Best THC Gummies for Anxiety, Sleep and More in 2022

ADVERTISEMENT. San Antonio Current news staff was not involved in the creation of this content. Please note, this report is not meant to treat or diagnose any illness. It is written for informational purposes only. If you have any health concern at all, please see a licensed healthcare professional.
How do you unwind after a long stressful day of working and meeting deadlines? What about when you can't get some sleep and need to be at the top of your game the next day? Well, we have two words for you - THC gummies! Yes, you heard us right; THC gummies are the answer to all your relaxation woes and sleepless nights.
You have probably tried the conventional steroid-based methods by now. And while these methods offer short-term relief, they leave you with long-term side effects.
Well, this is where THC gummies come in handy; you get to enjoy a clean, euphoric high without dealing with the negative negatives. Gummies will give you a nice treat and leave you feeling relaxed and happy.
However, it is still important to get the perfect THC gummy. Once in a while, you will find some horrible gummies that spoil the good name of THC gummies. We have taken the liberty to show you the best THC gummies on the market.
What Are THC Gummies?
THC gummies are chewable candy made by infusing the compound THC into gummy sweets. The gummies can get you a little high and make you feel good.
Benefits of THC gummies
- Help in reducing pain and muscle spasms.
- Help to reduce inflammation.
- Can relieve nausea.
- Enhance sleep quality.
- Improve certain mental issues such as; anxiety, PTSD, multiple sclerosis, and Tourette's syndrome.
- Can boost your creativity.
- Can expand your mind and thinking.
- Help you relax
- Help to improve your mood
- Can be a great replacement for smoking
- Help one deal with the unpleasant side effects of chemotherapy.
Choosing Criteria: How to Pick THC Gummy Brands
There are so many THC gummy brands out there, and if you do not know what to look for, you will get confused. No one has the time to try every brand, so we are here with the research you need.
Instead of playing the guessing game, we will show you what you need to look out for when picking the best THC gummies.
Hemp Quality
The best THC gummies come from high-quality, USA-grown industrial hemp plants. Make sure you do some research on the brand to know where they grow their hemp. Go for brands that use organic and sustainable farming methods. This way, you know the hemp plant did not absorb any unwanted chemicals while growing.
Third-Party Lab Testing
It is crucial to go for products that have undergone third-party lab testing from independent certified labs. The brands should have a certificate of analysis as proof of this. Many brands can lie about their potency and other toxins in their products. A report from an independent lab will assess everything that has gone into making the product.
Go to the brand's official website to check if they have a certificate of analysis. This is the quality control measure and safety measure you need. This report will test for contaminants and tell you the level of THC in the gummies. Almost all the gummies listed here have under gone 3rd party testing.
Brand Reputation
A brand is only as good as its reputation. Has the brand ever been caught in controversies about the quality of its product? You want to steer clear of brands with a bad reputation.
You will most likely never go wrong with reputable brands.
Customer Feedback and Customer Service
Customer reviews are one of the sure fire ways of finding a good brand. Look at the reviews consumers have left about the product. You will get an idea of the good, the bad, and the ugly.
Another thing is customer service, the product may be good, but the customer service is terrible. Do they take forever to ship their products? Also, they get back to customers’ questions about their product.
Transparency A trustworthy brand provides all the information on their product on the website. This includes information about the ingredients used, THC levels, extraction methods, and hemp source.
The brand should also publish all the lab reports and the certificate of analysis for the consumers to read.
Cost
Cost is also a factor to watch out for when looking for the best THC gummies. The price should be able to match the product quality. Some relatively cheap THC gummies are just as good as the overpriced ones. Ensure you are getting quality for your money.
Best THC Gummies to Buy in 2022
Here is a list of what we consider the best THC gummies today;
1. TreHouse Gummies - Best for relaxing
2. Verma Farms Pear Pure Spetrum Gumies - Best tasting gummies
3. ExhaleWell Delta-8 Gummies- Best vegan gummy
4. Binoid THC O Gummies - Best for treating anxiety
5. Moonwlkr CBD THC Gummies - Best for pain management
6. CBDfx CBD+THC - Best for elevating creativity
7. Everest Delta 8 THC - Best for treating nausea
TreHouse Gummies
Are you having a bad day, and all you want is something to lift your mood? Well, look no further. When it comes to mood-lifting THC gummies, TreHouse gummies take the cake.
These gummies are 100% vegan and gluten-free. The products pass through rigorous testing to ensure they are pure and potent. They are made from organic non-GMO hemp plants. The brand upholds transparency so that you can find all the lab reports on their website.
The flavors do not disappoint either. You can find gummies in your favorite fruit flavors like Blue Raspberry, Tropic Mango, Peach Pear, and Strawberry Gelato.
Benefits
- It helps you to relax.
- It elevates your mood.
- It relieves anxiety and stress.
- It helps you to have a good time and enjoy yourself.
Advantages
- It is made from organic, USA-grown hemp.
- It is potent, giving you 20 mg per gummy.
- It has many fruit flavors
- It has undergone third-party lab testing from Gobi Hemp & Marin Analytics.
- It has a 60-day return policy for unopened products.
- It has a user-friendly website that loads quickly.
Disadvantages
- It only offers free shipping on orders above $75
Cost
It costs $34.99
They offer special discounts often to their email subscribers.
Verma Farms Pear Full Spectrum Gummies
Make no mistake, taste is of the utmost importance when it comes to gummies. VVerma Farms Pear Full Spectrum Gummies gets that, which is why they have some of the tastiest gummies on the market.
If you wanted the benefits of THC, you would either just smoke or use a cream. People take gummies for the benefits, and also so they can have a tasty treat as well. These gummies have a tasty pear flavor that will keep you coming back for more.
Verma Farms has multiple types of products that come in different gummy forms. If you want more CBD and less THC, they have an option for that. If pear isn’t your jam, but you like peach rings, they offer peach rings. You will easily find something on their site that works for you.
Advantages
- Super tasty
- Multiple options
- Multiple types of gummies
Disadvantages
- Gummies are generally good, but not good for treating anything specific
- Relatively expensive
$59.99 for a batch of 20 gummies at 25 mg per serving.
ExhaleWell Delta-8 Gummies
ExhaleWell Delta-8 Gummies are among the pioneer brands in the industry. It is also one of the most popular brands, and rightfully so. The company puts a lot of thought into the making of its products. Only the best quality organic hemp plant is used in making the gummies.
Besides gummies, the brand makes Delta 8 THC edibles, oils, flower, and disposable vape cartridges. The gummies come in a bunch of fun shapes and have a fruity taste. However, although they don’t taste bad, there are much better tasting gummies on the market.
These will treat the usual suspects when it comes to THC gummies: anxiety, stress and mild depression. However, it won’t help with much beyond that. For dipping your toe into the market, this is a great place to start.
Benefits
- It helps one to relax.
- It helps to manage anxiety, stress, and depression.
Advantages
- It uses organic hemp plants from the best farms in the U.S.
- It has a thorough manufacturing process.
- It has undergone third-party lab testing.
- They are vegan gummies and also non-GMO
- The brand offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.
- It uses all-natural ingredients.
- They have excellent customer service.
Disadvantages
There are better tasting gummies.
Cost
They go for $69.95 - $89.95
Binoid Delta 8 Gummies
Binoid Delta 8 THC Gummies come from Oregon's most delicate hemp plants. The brand is quickly growing to become one of the industry's best producers of CBD and THC products. The gummies are 100% vegan and deliver a potent dose of 25 mg per gummy. They do so without compromising on the ingredients and quality of the product.
The gummies come in different mixed flavors; Strawberry, Peach, and Green Apple. These flavors have a smooth and creamy taste that will leave you yearning for more.
Benefits
- It can uplift your mood.
- It helps you to relax by giving you a calming body sensation.
- Helps in pain management.
- It is a great sleep aid.
- It helps to relieve anxiety Advantages
- They are made from high-quality USA-grown hemp
- They have a potency of 25 mg per gummy.
- They come in different flavors such as Peach Dream, Green Apple Candy, and Strawberry Bliss
- They are made from all-natural ingredients
- They have undergone third-party lab testing from Encore Labs.
- They have a 30-day refund policy on unopened products.
- They have a user-friendly website
- They offer free shipping.
Disadvantages
- It takes three to seven business days for a product to arrive.
Cost
It goes for $39.99
Moonwlkr CBD THC Gummies
For a brand that was only built out of sheer curiosity, Moonwlkr has grown to produce high-quality products. Their products constitute super clean and organic ingredients that will give you the best high.
The products have passed through third-party lab tests, and reports confirm everything the brand claims. They are free from any contaminants, and each gummy contains 25 mg.
The Moonwalkr Delta 8 THC gummies flavors will bring you back for more. The two best flavors are the Watermelon Zkittlez and Limoncello Haze. Other flavors include Mango Kush, Blue Dream Berry, and Pineapple Express.
Benefits
- It aids in relaxation.
- It helps to reduce stress and anxiety.
- It helps to manage inflammatory diseases.
- It is good for pain management.
- It helps one to sleep.
- It helps to improve appetite
Advantages
- Made from USA-grown organic hemp plant.
- Products have gone through third-party lab testing from Universal Diagnostics Labs.
- It has a well-organized website.
- It has a return policy on unopened products within 30 days Disadvantages
- It does not ship products to certain states like Arizona, Delaware, Idaho, Arkansas, Utah, Mississippi, Iowa, or Washington.
- The customer pays return shipping costs.
Cost
It goes for $39.99
CBDfx CBD+THC
CBDfx is a reputable brand that offers high-quality products - both CBD and THC. They extract their products from organic hemp plants, so you know you are getting the good stuff. The hemp extraction is done through the CO2 extraction method. This ensures it is potent while maintaining its purity.
The THC gummies have undergone third-party lab testing to ensure they are free from toxins and contaminants.
Benefits
- It helps to relieve stress.
- You can use it for pain management.
- It aids in sleep.
- It elevates your mood.
- It enhances creativity
- It helps you relax Advantages
- They are made from organic, USA-grown hemp plants.
- They are extracted using a clean CO2 method.
- They have undergone third-party lab testing.
- They are highly potent and pure.
- They come in different flavors
Disadvantages
- They are relatively expensive.
Cost
Their cost differs from the flavor you want. The most inexpensive you can get is $34.99. Other flavors go up to $89.99.
Everest Delta 8 THC
Everest Delta 8 THC gummies are rated among the best THC gummies in 2022. It is one of the pioneer brands in the industry, starting just soon after hemp farming was made legal. The hemp industry was not yet as developed as it is now, But Everest made the best out of the situation. They now only use organic and sustainable hemp grown in the USA to make their products. They have maintained the production of high-quality products while protecting the environment.
The products have undergone third-party lab testing to ensure they are safe and potent. It is free of any contaminants or toxins that can harm you. The gummies are vegan-friendly, all-natural, and non-GMO. They also come in different flavors, such as Watermelon, Peach, and Raspberry.
Benefits
- They are great for relaxation.
- They help to improve appetite.
- It helps to counter nausea.
- It is good for people with chronic pain.
- It helps people suffering from insomnia
- It helps you have a good time
- It is an excellent mood booster
Advantages
- They are made from organic, sustainable USA-grown hemp.
- They have a potency of 20 mg per gummy.
- They come in different flavors - Blue Raspberry, Watermelon, and Peach.
- They are made with all-natural ingredients.
- They have undergone third-party lab testing from the Green Scientific Lab
- They offer free shipping on all orders.
- Returns of unopened products are fully refunded
- They have a user-friendly website.
Disadvantages
- The customer caters to the shipping costs.
How to Stay Safe When Using THC gummies
While THC gummies are relatively safe, it is easy to abuse them, which can be bad for your body. You must ensure you are not taking too many gummies beyond your needs. Take only what you need.
Remember that you must be over 18-years-old to take THC gummies legally. You will find most websites will want to confirm your age first before they sell you THC gummies.
Also, start with a lower dose. If you are a first-time user, take it easy with the gummies. They take a while to react, so don't take more because you feel they aren’t doing anything. The strong and long-lasting effects will hit you in about an hour, so measure your dose.
Another important thing is you need to consult your doctors if you want to use gummies as a medical treatment. If you are on medication, talk to your doctor too. The THC component can interact with some of the medicines that you are taking.
Other things to consider for your safety include;
- Manufacturing process - Delta 8 THC is not easy to extract and purify. You need to watch out for the manufacturing process that guarantees the product's purity and potency. CO2 and ethanol extraction are good.
- THC concentration - The levels of THC should always be less than 0.3%
- Lab testing - Ensure the product has passed through third-party lab testing and is free of toxins. The brands you can trust will publish their lab reports online or on their website for you to see.
- Flavor - To enjoy THC gummies, you must also enjoy their taste. Different brands infuse different flavors in their gummies to make them taste better. Go for brands that offer a variety of flavors and pick the best one for you.
- Ingredients - Again, this goes back to transparency. You need to know what you are putting in your body. A transparent brand will show you all the ingredients that have gone into making the product. Be sure to go through all the ingredients to ensure you never have any negative reactions to an ingredient. To be safe, choose brands that use all-natural and organic ingredients.
- Dosage- Another important thing you need to watch out for is your medication dosage. The gummies come in different strengths and potencies. For novices, begin with the smallest dose as you work your way up. Also, check on the number of gummies you consume in a day. Too much THC can affect your health.
THC Gummies FAQ
Here are some of the frequently asked questions where THC gummies are concerned;
Are THC Gummies Legal And Safe?
THC gummies are legal in many states, but you should check your state’s THC laws before placing an order.
When taken responsibly, THC gummies are safe. Buy from reputable and known brands and ensure you take the correct dosage per day.
How Long Do THC Gummies Stay in Your System?
THC gummies stay in your system anywhere from a few hours to 90 days - this depends on how much you take. Then again, THC edibles will affect people differently. After 24 hours, the levels are bound to drop, but they may still be in your system.
How Long Do THC Gummies Last?
The effects of taking THC edibles may last for four to six hours. Other people, especially first-time users, can feel the impact for up to 12 hours. Adjust your dosage if the effects lasted too long or too short for your liking.
What Can THC Help With?
THC can help with many things. Here are some of the benefits of taking THC gummies;
- It helps to relieve stress.
- It helps in pain management.
- It helps to prevent nausea.
- It has some immune benefits.
- It has antioxidant properties.
- It helps to relax your muscles.
- It aids in sleep.
- It has some antihistamine benefits.
How Many Gummies Should You Take?
The number of gummies you should take will depend on your needs and body composition.
If you are unsure how to determine your needs, speak to a doctor. Learn what your body requires. As you do that, take the smallest dose possible. Most brands recommend taking just one and a half doses of THC gummies daily.
Another factor is body composition. Your height, weight, medical conditions, and other factors determine how many gummies you can take. Make sure you do not take too high of a dose. Doing so can leave you in a panicked mental state.
Conclusion
CBD and THC products have greatly improved over the years, with many different brands coming up. Since this is an unregulated industry, it is easy to fall victim to some bad brands and products. We are making it easier for you to determine the good and the bad. If you are looking for the best THC gummies, you cannot go wrong with any of the brands above. Learn more about the product you intend to purchase and make a good choice.
