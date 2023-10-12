CPS Energy’s 8th Annual GrillsGiving: A Celebration of Meat + Music

ly activities, and live music by local artists Finding Friday and The Joe Panther Band.





Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Time: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Location: Mission County Park - 6030 Padre Dr. San Antonio, TX 78214

GrillsGiving is not just about food; it's about building connections, fostering community spirit, and giving thanks. Aside from the epic barbecue showdown, here are some of the highlights you can look forward to:

Live Music: Groove to the tunes of live music featuring local musicians Finding Friday and The Joe Panther Band. DJ Natalie Ledesma will also be performing throughout the day.





Groove to the tunes of live music featuring local musicians Finding Friday and The Joe Panther Band. DJ Natalie Ledesma will also be performing throughout the day. Games and Activities: The event includes festival-style games and activities for all ages. For the kids, they can have fun at the Lil’ Grillers Kid Zone and enjoy pumpkin painting, photo opportunities with local San Antonio mascots, and much more. Kids activities will run between 1 p.m.- 4 p.m.





The event includes festival-style games and activities for all ages. For the kids, they can have fun at the Lil’ Grillers Kid Zone and enjoy pumpkin painting, photo opportunities with local San Antonio mascots, and much more. Kids activities will run between 1 p.m.- 4 p.m. Community Engagement: Connect with local organizations and learn about the initiatives that are making a difference in the community.