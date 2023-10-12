CPS Energy’s 8th Annual GrillsGiving: A Celebration of Meat + Music

It’s fall in San Antonio, and that means it’s time for CPS Energy’s annual GrillsGiving! Since 2014, CPS Energy has put on a sizzling hot barbecue contest and festival with proceeds going to the Residential Energy Assistance Partnership (REAP) utility assistance. This nonprofit organization helps cover energy bill expenses for those in need of assistance in San Antonio. The 8th Annual GrillsGiving for CPS Energy’s employees, families, and the local community, is amping up the party atmosphere this year with family-friendly activities, and live music by local artists Finding Friday and The Joe Panther Band.
Event Details:
- Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Time: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.
- Location: Mission County Park - 6030 Padre Dr. San Antonio, TX 78214
Event Highlights:
GrillsGiving is not just about food; it's about building connections, fostering community spirit, and giving thanks. Aside from the epic barbecue showdown, here are some of the highlights you can look forward to:
- Live Music: Groove to the tunes of live music featuring local musicians Finding Friday and The Joe Panther Band. DJ Natalie Ledesma will also be performing throughout the day.
- Games and Activities: The event includes festival-style games and activities for all ages. For the kids, they can have fun at the Lil’ Grillers Kid Zone and enjoy pumpkin painting, photo opportunities with local San Antonio mascots, and much more. Kids activities will run between 1 p.m.- 4 p.m.
- Community Engagement: Connect with local organizations and learn about the initiatives that are making a difference in the community.
Ticket Information:
Tickets can be purchased online here or when you arrive at the gate.
General Admission tickets get you into the party for only $15.
If you want a more catered experience, you can purchase all-inclusive tickets for $30 per person. The all-inclusive price includes 4 barbecue tasting tickets and 2 drink tickets as well as entrance to the event.
If you want the full GrillsGiving experience, you can purchase a Platinum package for $150. This includes premium wine, beer and spirits, access to the VIP tent, and multiple barbecue tasting tickets.
Children under 12 and active and retired military can enter for free (with valid ID).
Free parking:
Attendees, no matter the ticket level, will have access to free parking at Mission County Park.
Conclusion:
GrillsGiving 2023 promises to be an event filled with good food, great music, and even better company. Mark your calendars for October 21 and come to Mission County Park for an unforgettable day of GrillsGiving to benefit a great cause!
For the latest updates and additional event details, please visit the official CPS Energy GrillsGiving webpage here.
Rain or shine, we can’t wait to see you there!
San Antonio Current was not involved in the creation of this post. It is written for informational purposes only.