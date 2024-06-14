SA BURGER WEEK 6/14-24. CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Elevated and electric poolside evenings at La Cantera Resort & Spa

Enjoy sips and sunsets all summer long.

By on Fri, Jun 14, 2024 at 2:44 pm

click to enlarge Elevated and electric poolside evenings at La Cantera Resort & Spa
Courtesy Photo / La Cantera Resort & Spa
Evenings at Topaz is an event that celebrates the simple pleasures in life: a beautiful sunset amongst the hills, the company of friends, delicious and adventurous tastes, allowing life to slow down ... or liven up to the music.

Guests will enter the pool deck through their own special event entrance location adjacent to Topaz. There they will check in on our intimate El Fortin event lawn and enjoy a complimentary cocktail upon arrival.

click to enlarge Elevated and electric poolside evenings at La Cantera Resort & Spa (2)
Courtesy Photo / La Cantera Resort & Spa

From there, guests can make their way to Topaz, La Cantera Resort & Spas exclusive adult-only pool featuring unrivaled Hill Country views, expansive infinity pool, 10 luxurious cabanas, fully-staffed bar and food offerings. The evening will have tasteful Nuvo lounge music or a live performance based on event date, a specialty sunset cocktail and toast honoring both the setting sun and a setting to inspire.

Join us on June 27 for an unforgettable evening. Immerse yourself in luxury at our White Party themed event, featuring Moët Ice champagne. Experience the beauty of the sunset, indulge in delicious cocktails and dance to the beats of DJ Celina, all while supporting the San Antonio Humane Society.

click to enlarge Elevated and electric poolside evenings at La Cantera Resort & Spa (3)
Courtesy Photo / La Cantera Resort & Spa

June 12, 2024

