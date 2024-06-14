Help kids eat great, play great this summer

click to enlarge Mary Jane Naravez

During the summer, the need for food assistance in our community is at its highest. With over 200,000 students in our area living in lower-income households, the summer break can present a challenging time for many families who rely on reduced or free breakfast and lunch provided by schools. This s ummer meal gap is where the San Antonio Food Bank’s summer meals programming steps in, offering support to families and children when they need it most.

For years, our Summer Meals for Kids campaign efforts have nourished children and families. Through our network of over 100 summer meal sites across the region, children 18 and under can access kid-tested, kid-approved breakfast, lunch, and snacks at no cost. Additionally, we increase our distribution of perishable and non-perishable foods so that no pantry in a home with children goes bare this summer.

Generally, grocery costs rise by $300 for families during the summer months, straining already tight budgets. For families like Mary Jane’s, our Summer Meals program offers vital assistance as she supports her family by caring for her two grandchildren, niece, and nephew during the school break.

Every weekday, Mary Jane loads her minivan and takes her grandchildren, niece, and nephew to our Summer Meal site at Cuellar Park. “Inflation is everywhere, and summers are especially hard. I know when I drop off my kids here in the summer, they are going to learn, have fun, and receive healthy meals and snacks.” For Mary Jane, this program signifies more than just a means of securing food; it symbolizes community, compassion, and neighbors helping neighbors.

Through your support, we can uplift our neighbors and strengthen our community during this critical time. We aim to raise enough food and funds to provide 20,000,000 meals in Southwest Texas this summer. For those with the opportunity to give help, visit safoodbank.org/summermeals/givemeals to learn how you can:

Donate Money: Every $1 provides 7 meals for children

We have volunteer opportunities for all ages and abilities

We have volunteer opportunities for all ages and abilities Donate Food: Start a food drive or build a Summer Snacks for Kids Kit

Share our Summer Meals For Kids campaign with your network to increase awareness

For families in need of summer meals for their children, remember that support is available. Visit safoodbank.org/summermeals/getmeals to find a nearby summer meals site or register for an upcoming food distribution to get the help your family needs.

Together, we can ensure that every child has access to nutritious meals, helping them Eat Great, Play Great this summer.