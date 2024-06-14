SA BURGER WEEK 6/14-24. CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Help kids eat great, play great this summer

By on Fri, Jun 14, 2024 at 11:16 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Help kids eat great, play great this summer
Mary Jane Naravez
During the summer, the need for food assistance in our community is at its highest. With over 200,000 students in our area living in lower-income households, the summer break can present a challenging time for many families who rely on reduced or free breakfast and lunch provided by schools. This s ummer meal gap is where the San Antonio Food Bank’s summer meals programming steps in, offering support to families and children when they need it most.

For years, our Summer Meals for Kids campaign efforts have nourished children and families. Through our network of over 100 summer meal sites across the region, children 18 and under can access kid-tested, kid-approved breakfast, lunch, and snacks at no cost. Additionally, we increase our distribution of perishable and non-perishable foods so that no pantry in a home with children goes bare this summer.

Generally, grocery costs rise by $300 for families during the summer months, straining already tight budgets. For families like Mary Jane’s, our Summer Meals program offers vital assistance as she supports her family by caring for her two grandchildren, niece, and nephew during the school break.

Every weekday, Mary Jane loads her minivan and takes her grandchildren, niece, and nephew to our Summer Meal site at Cuellar Park. “Inflation is everywhere, and summers are especially hard. I know when I drop off my kids here in the summer, they are going to learn, have fun, and receive healthy meals and snacks.” For Mary Jane, this program signifies more than just a means of securing food; it symbolizes community, compassion, and neighbors helping neighbors.

click to enlarge Help kids eat great, play great this summer
Mary Jane Naravez

Through your support, we can uplift our neighbors and strengthen our community during this critical time. We aim to raise enough food and funds to provide 20,000,000 meals in Southwest Texas this summer. For those with the opportunity to give help, visit safoodbank.org/summermeals/givemeals to learn how you can:

  • Donate Money: Every $1 provides 7 meals for children
  • Donate Time: We have volunteer opportunities for all ages and abilities
  • Donate Food: Start a food drive or build a Summer Snacks for Kids Kit
  • Donate Voice: Share our Summer Meals For Kids campaign with your network to increase awareness

For families in need of summer meals for their children, remember that support is available. Visit safoodbank.org/summermeals/getmeals to find a nearby summer meals site or register for an upcoming food distribution to get the help your family needs.

Together, we can ensure that every child has access to nutritious meals, helping them Eat Great, Play Great this summer.

click to enlarge Help kids eat great, play great this summer
Mary Jane Naravez

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Paid Content articles

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

San Antonio Spurs to host free NBA Draft watch party at The Rock at La Cantera

By Michael Karlis

Fans will be able to watch the Spurs make the No. 4 and No. 8 picks on The Rock's 40-foot outdoor LED screen.

Is Pullman for the people? High-end greengrocer wants to connect with blue-collar San Antonio

By Nina Rangel

A Pullman Market staffer arranges tomatoes on a display. The store prides itself on stocking locally grown produce.

C. Thomas Howell on the importance of making Westerns as authentic as possible

By Kiko Martinez

C. Thomas Howell's new movie Ride is a drama centered around family and bull riding.

Feds launch new probe of U.S. House candidate Brandon Herrera's campaign finances

By Michael Karlis

Brandon Herrera demanded a recount last week after losing to Republican incumbent Tony Gonzales in a runoff for Texas' 23rd congressional district.

June 12, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us