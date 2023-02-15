How to remove my phone number from the internet?

Your phone number may be more accessible through a simple Google search than you may have thought. What’s more, this personal information can be exploited by individuals with malicious intent.

To protect your phone number from appearing on the internet, it is crucial to understand the steps you can take to safeguard it.

Ways your personal phone number ends up on the internet

When we engage in online shopping or sign up for different accounts, we are often asked to provide our phone numbers. This is understandable since the delivery person may need a way to reach us somehow.

However, we may not always realize that we are sharing our phone numbers. While downloading new apps, we are required to agree to various terms, but rarely does anyone read through them. As a result, our phone apps can distribute our information, including our phone number, with our consent but without our knowledge.

Regarding these accounts, even though most site owners promise to keep our personal information safe, data breaches and leaks can still occur. This leads to our personal info being accessible to potential bad actors. Unfortunately, we may not find out about the issue for a long time, during which our personal contact information circulates on the web.

Lastly, data brokers and people search sites also contribute to the spread of our personal phone numbers on the internet. By scraping the web, they collect different types of information and sell it to interested third parties, making it accessible to anyone who wants it. This way, there's no telling if your private details haven't fallen into the wrong hands.

The risks of having your personal phone number listed on the internet

Having your phone number publicly visible in Google searches can have unpleasant consequences. The constant flood of unwanted robocalls, marketing calls, and potential scams can be overwhelming and annoying.

Moreover, scammers can take advantage of your listed phone number to gather more personal information, such as your address or financial information, putting you at risk of identity theft and fraud.

In addition, scammers may also engage in spoofing, making it seem like your number is the one appearing on the recipient's phone, allowing them to trick your friends and family members into revealing sensitive information.