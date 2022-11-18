Score 30% off your San Antonio Zoo membership now through Nov. 30

Bigger, brighter, and WILDER than ever before – Zoo Lights, powered by CPS Energy, is almost here for the holiday season at San Antonio Zoo!

Experience acres of dazzling lights, festive holiday snacks, and drinks for adults and kids, plus larger-than-life displays, and photo-ops across miles of trails!

Zoo Lights, powered by CPS Energy, will run from November 19 through January 1, 2023.

“Zoo Lights powered by CPS Energy is our largest light display yet and a must for anyone looking to get in the holiday spirit,” said Tim Morrow, President & CEO of San Antonio Zoo.

“Guests are in for a treat with extraordinary new realms, festive holiday photo ops, immersive light shows and displays, and animal interactions you can’t find anywhere else!”

Make memories that will last a lifetime as you stroll through acres of twinkling wildlife trails with exciting surprises along the way! Sleigh through the 124-foot light tunnel, explore an outdoor museum of illuminated animal portraits, carol through the park on the holiday sing-a-long express, dance at the Lakeside Light Show, meet and ride a camel, and even hang out with Santa plus much much more!

With live music and parades daily, Zoo Lights, powered by CPS Energy, is truly the WILDEST holiday light experience around.





“As we celebrate our 80th anniversary as a community-owned utility, we are excited to give back by powering San Antonio Zoo Lights for the next three years,” said Rudy D. Garza, President& CEO of CPS Energy.

“When you are walking around the zoo you will see miles of LED lights. Using LED lights is one of the many ways you can make our community bright, help conserve energy, and save money this holiday season. We look forward to celebrating the season and sharing more helpful tips through our partnership with the San Antonio Zoo.”

Zoo Lights, powered by CPS Energy, is decked with environmentally friendly holiday lights.

More than 95 percent of the lights are LED, making them energy efficient. By using LED lights, the zoo uses a fraction of the electricity required for conventional incandescent lights. LEDs use about 75 to 90 percent less power than traditional lights, and each bulb has a longer life. The zoo encourages people to switch to LED lights to save energy, which has a more positive impact on the environment.

Tickets to Zoo Lights, powered by CPS Energy, are FREE for Members and included with Standard Admission to San Antonio Zoo.

Ready to plan your magical visit to San Antonio Zoo? Take advantage of the BIGGEST DEAL of the year with 30% off Memberships during the zoo’s Black Friday Deals happening now though November 30.

You can also SAVE BIG on Zoo Camp, General Admission tickets to Zoo-La-La! A Taste of San Antonio, and ride unlimited rides at Kiddie Park during San Antonio Zoo’s Black Friday Deals.

Becoming a Member of San Antonio Zoo means a full year of WILD adventures through our all NEW experiences, like NEOTROPICA, Discovery PLAYce and the BIGGER and BRIGHTER Zoo Lights, powered by CPS Energy.

For a complete list of WILD Black Friday Deals and details, visit https://sazoo.org/black-friday/.

San Antonio Zoo Black Friday Deals Details: