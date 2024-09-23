September is Hunger Action Month

Every September, communities across the nation unite for Hunger Action Month — a time to take collective action against hunger. At the San Antonio Food Bank, we know that there is incredible power in numbers. Together, we can make a difference, and when we all contribute, no matter how small the effort, we come closer to eliminating hunger for our neighbors across Southwest Texas.This year's theme, Nourishing in Numbers, highlights the importance of community solidarity. It reminds us that ending hunger is not the responsibility of one person or organization — it requires everyone. Whether you're offering your time, resources, or voice, each act of kindness ripples through the community and lifts those who need it most.There are many ways to be part of this movement. Whether you're volunteering at a food distribution, hosting a food drive, or raising awareness on social media, every action counts. Consider making a financial gift — just $1 can provide seven meals to a family in need. Or, donate your voice by advocating for policies that support food access and security for all.At the San Antonio Food Bank, we are determined to serve the 105,000 individuals who turn to us for help each week, but we can't do it alone. Your support makes this critical work possible, and together we can meet the challenge of hunger head-on.As we move through Hunger Action Month, we invite you to be part of the solution. Visit safoodbank.org/ham to explore the many ways you can get involved. From donating and volunteering to sharing our mission with your network, you have the power to make a real difference.Together, let’s take action together to nourish our community.