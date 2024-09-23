TOP SHELF IS SATURDAY, SEPT 28 - CLICK TO SNAG YOUR TICKETS!

September is Hunger Action Month

Will you join us to Nourish in Numbers?

By on Mon, Sep 23, 2024 at 3:51 pm

Share on Nextdoor
September is Hunger Action Month (4)
Every September, communities across the nation unite for Hunger Action Month — a time to take collective action against hunger. At the San Antonio Food Bank, we know that there is incredible power in numbers. Together, we can make a difference, and when we all contribute, no matter how small the effort, we come closer to eliminating hunger for our neighbors across Southwest Texas.

This year's theme, Nourishing in Numbers, highlights the importance of community solidarity. It reminds us that ending hunger is not the responsibility of one person or organization — it requires everyone. Whether you're offering your time, resources, or voice, each act of kindness ripples through the community and lifts those who need it most.
click to enlarge September is Hunger Action Month (5)
How Can You Help?

There are many ways to be part of this movement. Whether you're volunteering at a food distribution, hosting a food drive, or raising awareness on social media, every action counts. Consider making a financial gift — just $1 can provide seven meals to a family in need. Or, donate your voice by advocating for policies that support food access and security for all.
click to enlarge September is Hunger Action Month
At the San Antonio Food Bank, we are determined to serve the 105,000 individuals who turn to us for help each week, but we can't do it alone. Your support makes this critical work possible, and together we can meet the challenge of hunger head-on.

Join the Fight Against Hunger Today
As we move through Hunger Action Month, we invite you to be part of the solution. Visit safoodbank.org/ham to explore the many ways you can get involved. From donating and volunteering to sharing our mission with your network, you have the power to make a real difference.

Together, let’s take action together to nourish our community.

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Paid Content articles

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

George Strait to perform at San Antonio gala in October

By Stephanie Koithan

Country music superstar George Strait appears at an award show in Las Vegas.

For first time, poll shows Colin Allred beating Ted Cruz in November

By Sanford Nowlin

U.S. Rep. Colin Allred (left) is a point ahead of U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz in a new Morning Consult poll.

Texas Hill Country's Enchanted Rock State Natural Area is about to get way bigger

By Stephanie Koithan

Enchanted Rock is one of the most popular and unique hikes in Texas Hill Country.

Four bars on San Antonio's St. Mary's Strip named in over-serving lawsuit

By Stephanie Koithan

Midnight Swim is one of four bars named in a lawsuit alleging over-serving caused a deadly crash that claimed three lives in July.

September 18, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us