Sweetgreen’s farm-to-table fast food makes you feel good

Good food lifts your mood and that’s what sweetgreen is here to do, starting from the ground up. You can taste it in their delicious salads and bowls, prepared fresh every day just like nature intended.

Made from scratch chef-crafted recipes, sweetgreen uses honest, whole, and high-quality ingredients that are thoughtfully sourced from trusted local farmers so that every bite is flavorful, packed with energizing superfoods, and full of naturally feel-good nutrients.

With so many choices to make in a day, they’re the kind of restaurant that helps you make the ones that feel good from the inside out—from eating green to living green. Try a taste and visit your local sweetgreen restaurant today or order at sweetgreen.com.



Sweetgreen is a mission-driven restaurant brand serving healthy food at scale. Every day, across over 200 restaurants, their team members create plant-forward, seasonal, and earth-friendly meals from fresh ingredients and produce that prioritizes organic, regenerative, and local sourcing.



Their core values guide their actions and they aim to empower their customers, team members and partners to be a positive force on the food system. That’s why they’ve built a transparent supply network, cook from scratch, and are building a community of people who believe in the power of real food. Sweetgreen started in 2007 in a 560-square-foot restaurant in Washington, DC by three college students who were simply looking for a healthier way to eat. They found there were two choices: food that was slow, expensive, and fresh—or fast, cheap, and unhealthy.



They saw an opportunity to create a business where quality was never sacrificed for convenience. Sweetgreen’s strong food ethos and investment in local communities have enabled them to grow into a national brand.

Sweetgreen strongly believes in harnessing the power of technology to enhance the customer experience to meet their customers where they are. The restaurant launched a mobile app in 2015 with features including ordering ahead of time, selecting dietary restrictions, ability to share nutritional info to Apple's health app, and paying with the app. In May 2020, the brand added order status tracking and push notifications in real time, allowing the customers to know when their order is received or ready. In January 2020, Sweetgreen launched its own delivery service within their app.



Sweetgreen partners with local chefs and restaurants on time-limited menu items, often when opening locations in a new city. These collaborations have included chef duo Jon and Vinny in Los Angeles, Nancy Silverton, Chris Shepherd in Houston and more. In February 2020, Sweetgreen partnered with David Chang to launch the Tingly Sweet Potato and Kelp Bowl. The collaboration brought attention to ocean acidification and its effects on marine life through the use of sustainable kelp.



After sweetgreen’s successful first-ever partnership with national athlete ambassador Naomi Osaka in 2022, the brand, together with Osaka, partnered this year with athlete, entrepreneur and advocate Devin Booker as an extension of the initial partnership. Booker launched the brand’s new “Create Your Own” campaign that highlights the most ordered item on their menu: the custom bowl.



Sweetgreen believes they have the potential to be a leading global restaurant and lifestyle brand that will make an impact on the future of food.



To learn more about sweetgreen and its menu, visit it online.