The Hayden aims to be hangout of choice

The Hayden continues to carve out a spot in San Antonio's dining scene as a deli-influenced everyday diner eager to be your go-to hangout day or night. It's not a diner like you're used to, nor is it a watered-down delicatessen designed for mass consumption. It's wholly different.The Hayden began as an ambitious project from owner Adam Lampinstein. The restaurant opened its doors on Broadway in October 2020 — an inauspicious time for the hospitality industry. Lampinstein had to navigate COVID-19 restrictions. However, he had his pick of "overqualified" hospitality workers that all the sudden found themselves out of work and looking for connection and was forced to have an extensive "soft opening." that worked out in the end.Lampinstein envisioned an "all-purpose neighborhood spot" inspired by the diners of New York and New Jersey. Yet he was careful not to pigeonhole The Hayden. The menu pays homage to these classic deli influences close to his Jewish upbringing while offering the versatility of a diner. Plus, there's the bar.Lampinstein "To make The Hayden that all purpose-any time of day or evening spot, I knew I needed to have a full service bar," Lampinstein said, “never did I want The Hayden to be thought of as just a breakfast or lunch space, in order to really make it a success I knew this concept needed to be open all day and into the evening - and booze needed to play a crucial role in that."What makes The Hayden special is its ability to merge those traditional Jewish deli staples with a more laid-back, family-friendly diner atmosphere. Lampinstein assures the menu is thoughtful but not overthought. There are familiar items you'd expect from any diner, like burgers, salads, and even a good patty melt. Still, the Jewish deli culture strongly influences dishes like matzo ball soup, house smoked and steamed pastrami sandwiches, and potato latkes. The restaurant even has an "appetizing" section, a nod to old-school Jewish establishments like Russ & Daughters in New York City that is close to Lampinstein’s heart..At the same time, the menu purposely reflects a fusion of Texan and Mexican influences (his wife is from Ciudad Juarez, so that is also personal to him). One standout dish is the barbacoa stroganoff, where classic Eastern European comfort food meets Tex-Mex flavors by replacing the traditional ground beef with barbacoa. This kind of creative experimentation is a signature of The Hayden's approach, appealing to locals and visitors looking for something unique.The Hayden's appeal lies in its ability to appeal to different tastes without pandering. On any given day, the restaurant attracts an array of patrons — from families with kids to couples on date night to professionals grabbing a quick bite after work."That's what we were hoping to create," Lampinstein said. "We want people to feel comfortable whoever they are, or regardless of what they have going on."In 2023, Lampinstein opened a second location at Alon Market, across from the Jewish Community Center. This seemed logical, especially considering the location's proximity to a more concentrated Jewish population. However, while the new location has been wildly accepted by the neighborhood, it is still trying to catch up to the Broadway spot.. Lampinstein cited the economy and the challenges facing the restaurant industry as a whole.Despite the slower growth at Alon, Lampinstein remains optimistic and committed to providing a unique dining experience where true, old school hospitality still matters. Both locations offer special events, including a neighborhood burger night and themed trivia as well as a Jewish-Chinese menu during Christmas week — a clever nod to the Jewish tradition of eating Chinese food and seeing a movie on Christmas Eve. The restaurant has also hosted Jewish-Irish menus around St. Patrick's Day, blending Jewish and Irish culinary traditions in fun and creative ways. These events help to foster a sense of community and keep the dining experience fresh for regulars and newcomers alike.Trivia nights, Burger Night on Tuesdays, and the Wednesday family game nights/pancake party plua weekend brunches are just a few of the events that have turned The Hayden into a beloved neighborhood spot. It's a place where the staff makes a point to know your name. Broadway is a go-to location for many locals. Regulars range from attorneys and retirees to young professionals and families. Lampenstein's goal is for everyone to feel like a regular, whether it's their first or 50th visit.Lampinstein acknowledges that The Hayden's evolutionary journey has had its challenges. Food costs, labor shortages, and the rise of food delivery services have required him to adapt constantly.Despite these hurdles, Lampinstein remains committed to his original vision: building a timeless community spot that people can rely on."I never want it to be trendy," he said. "I always want it to be timeless." The Hayden is more than just a restaurant; it's where the neighborhood comes together, whether over a bowl of matzo ball soup or a burger and a beer on a Tuesday night. It's this sense of community that Lampenstein hopes will continue to define The Hayden for years to come."At the end of the day," he said, "we all can come together over a neighborhood spot, and that's what I always wanted this place to be."