Top 8 Best Sativa Strains in 2022

ADVERTISEMENT. San Antonio Current news staff was not involved in the creation of this content. Please note, this report is not meant to treat or diagnose any illness. It is written for informational purposes only. If you have any health concern at all, please see a licensed healthcare professional.
Are you a cannabis enthusiast? How much are you interested in cannabis? How much do you know about marijuana, its varieties, and its uses?
There are two main types of cannabis strains: Indica strains and Sativa strains. These strains belong to specific species of cannabis, which means they have similar features yet distinct differences. For example, Indica strains contain high amounts of CBD. They are known for their deep relaxing effects, pain relief, and sedative functions.
Sativa strains, on the other hand, contain a high THC level. The high THC level in this strain provides energizing effects. It's also used to help people with mental health problems like anxiety, depression, stress, ADD/ADHD, insomnia, and pain. Sativa weed strains may stimulate the mind and do not have any sleepy or heavy side effects.
Want to learn more? This article contains all the details you need to know about Sativa cannabis strains, including a list of the best strains on the market today.
The Best Sativa Strains
Here is a list of Sativa strains and their detailed features.
1. Shishkaberry: Best for potent levels of THC
2. Gorilla Glue: Best hybrid strain
3. OG Kush: Best for relaxation
4. Jack Herer: Best for a long-lasting energetic buzz
5. Blue Dream: Best for everyday use
6. Sour Diesel: Best for psychedelic high THC
7. Strawberry Banana: Best sweet and fruity strains
8. Amsterdam Mix: Best for euphoric effects
Shishkaberry
The Shishkaberry Kush feminized seeds are often on the top list of every cannabis enthusiast. This plant meets most of the needs of both Indica and Sativa fans. It's considered a high THC Sativa strain, with 24% THC and 0.6% CBD.
The Shishkaberry plant can grow up to 78 inches in height, making it full of rich and potent cannabis. It is commonly used in the medical field to help with things like anxiety, migraines, insomnia, arthritis, nausea, stress, and depression.
The plant is highly versatile. It also provides you with a euphoric effect that makes you feel giggly, talkative, and uplifted. Shishkaberry can even help you stay focused and relaxed.
Although the CBD percentage of the Shishkaberry plant is only around 0.6%, it still offers excellent soothing benefits for those wanting to relieve stress, insomnia, or anxiety.
Plus, its 24% THC level makes even the most experienced users feel its effects. If you have low tolerance, you should be cautious with this option.
Pros
- May relieve insomnia and stress
- Helps you focus and stay clear-headed
Cons
- Not a good option for beginners
Gorilla Glue
Gorilla Glue (GG4), also known as the Original Glue, refers to an auto-flowering plant that can grow up to 35 inches. It is a hybrid that contains 0.7% CBD and 24% THC.
This GG4 hybrid is created by crossing Sour Dubb, Chem's Sister, and Chocolate Diesel strains. The result gives euphoric, relaxed, calming, and uplifting effects. It can even boost your mood.
Gorilla Glue can also be used for medical purposes to help with nausea, stomach issues, muscle pain, migraine, etc. It is also useful for managing stress, depression, and anxiety. This makes GG4 the perfect choice for insomniacs needing a good night's rest.
Pros
- May relieve muscle spasms
- Contains enough THC to help with anxiety, insomnia, depression, and OCD
- May help with pains and inflammatory conditions
- When taken moderately, helps to boost energy
Cons
- Could cause dehydration
- Some users become dizzy after consumption
OG Kush
When it comes to old-school cannabis, OG Kush is at the top of the list. This potent Sativa strain is a fan favorite among experienced cannabis users.
OG Kush is an Indica-dominant hybrid that originates from Chemdawg, Lemon Thai, and Pakistan/Hindu Kush. It contains about 26% of THC and 0.3% of CBD. This Sativa strain provides euphoric and relaxing effects. It can also help to enhance focus and creativity.
OG Kush has several health benefits as well. The calming effects help relieve tension, anxiety, stress, worries, and insomnia. This Sativa strain also contains several anti-inflammatory and analgesic properties, making it effective against acute and chronic pain.
It is also prescribed to fight against nausea, migraines, and mild headaches.
Pros
- Contains a high concentration of THC to help with relaxation
- May relieve migraines, headaches, and nausea.
Cons
- Can dry out mouth and eyes
Jack Herer
The Jack Herer feminized seeds are known as Sativa dominant strains that provide a long-lasting energetic buzz. This is a hybrid blend that contains 60% Sativa and 40% Indica. Many fans call it the perfect blend.
This Sativa strain contains an insignificant amount of CBD and up to 20% THC. The strain can grow into tall plants and provide an enormous amount of THCs, making it one of the most popular strains in the world.
This classic Sativa strain is made from a blend of Shiva Skunk heritage, Northern Lights #5, and Haze. It is one of the strongest Sativa strains you will come across, which means it's best for experienced users rather than beginners.
Jack Herer is mostly known for its energetic effects. It helps you feel happy, uplifted, and euphoric. This strain can even help to enhance creativity and focus.
This is the strain commonly prescribed for medical marijuana use. That's because it is effective against pains and aches. It is also effective in relieving anxiety. If you need help to feel better, then this cannabis strain is a perfect choice.
Pros
- Go-to strain for energetic effects
- Fights chronic stress, depression, and anxiety
Cons
- Can cause anxiety in people that are prone to THC-induced paranoia
Blue Dream
Blue Dream is a nearly pure Sativa strain that can be used every day. It's great for daytime use and provides a moderate high.
This great strain has about 21% THC and 2% CBD. As a Sativa dominant strain, it contains 80% Sativa and 20% Indica. It is made from a blend of Blueberry Indica and Haze Sativa.
Like other nearly pure Sativa strains, Blue Dream gives a great daytime high. It also helps to relieve stress, headaches, inflammation, menstrual cramps, migraines, and pain. It is one of the best Sativa strains for daily use.
Pros
- Daytime strain can be used frequently
- Keeps users energetic and productive
- Nearly pure Sativa strains
Cons
- Low in CBD
- Not ideal to take at bedtime
Sour Diesel
Sour Diesel is a Sativa-dominant strain known for its energy-driven psychedelic high. It has an earthy, yet sour taste and smell. It is called Sour Diesel, or the Sour D, because of its strong aroma.
Like several other strong Sativa strains, Sour Diesel contains high levels of THC (around 20%). It is one of the strongest Sativa strains on this list, with 60% Sativa and 40% Indica.
Although the origin of this strain is widely unknown, it can be traced to the child of the Super Skunk and ChemDawg 91.
Sour Diesel helps boost energy and elevate your mood. It also helps you feel relaxed, uplifted, and happy.
Pros
- May increase creativity and focus
- Can help you manage anxiety, stress, and depression
- May helps battle fatigue and sleepiness
Cons
- Causes dry mouth
- Not ideal for those prone to THC-induced paranoia
Strawberry Banana
The Strawberry Banana strain is similar to the Strawberry Cough strain. Like the Strawberry Cough, this is a classic Sativa strain containing an excellent blend of fruity and sweet scents. Strawberry Banana is gaining popularity due to its uplifting effects.
It is a cross between Banana Kush and Bubble Gum, containing about 24% THC and an insignificant amount of CBD. That makes Strawberry Banana a Sativa-dominant strain with high THC levels and low levels of CBD.
Like most Sativa-dominant strains, Strawberry Banana is an energizing strain that improves energy levels, mood, and focus. This thick smoke can also help to get those creative juices flowing.
With the increased creativity and intense body high, Strawberry Banana is popular among both recreational and medical users.
Pros
- Can be used to alleviate stress, pain, and depression
- Popular among cannabis connoisseurs
- Amplifies focus, creativity, and productivity
Cons
- Can cause drowsiness with excessive use
- Causes dryness in the eyes and mouth
Amsterdam Mix
The Amsterdam Mix is a commonly used Sativa in the city of Amsterdam. It is as potent as the Super Silver Haze, providing uplifting and energizing cerebral highs. It is a good choice of strain for many Sativa lovers.
The mix consists of several Sativa varieties that give an overall excellent high. Similar to the Super Silver Haze, the Amsterdam Mix is 65% Sativa and 35% Indica. It has about 19% THC and an insignificant amount of CBD.
The mix is made from crossing Power Plant, White Widow, and Jack Herer. The presence of Northern Lights in the Jack Herer strain gives the mix its energetic effects.
Like the Super Silver Haze, the mix gives creative, energetic, euphoric, relaxed, happy, and uplifting effects. It can also help you relieve headaches, migraines, pain, etc. It is also effective against insomnia, anxiety, stress, depression, ADHD, fatigue, loss of appetite, and more.
Pros
- Helps manage feelings of depression, anxiety, and fatigue
- Contains a high THC content
Cons
- Haze strains may be too powerful for beginners
Sativa Plants FAQ
What Are the Benefits of Sativa Strains?
Sativa strains provide many benefits, such as improved focus and energy, enhanced creativity, and relief from feelings of depression, anxiety, and stress.
What Does Sativa Do to the Brain/ How Do Sativa Strains Work?
Sativa strains help to produce and boost serotonin levels within the brain. Serotonin is a neurotransmitter that assists with the brain's regulation of movement, sleep, anxiety, learning, and mood. As a result of increased serotonin levels, you may feel a mild "head high" that can help to reduce anxiety and stress and improve focus and creativity.
What Strain Keeps You High the Longest?
The OG Kush will keep you high the longest because it contains about 26% of THC. Other strains containing more than 25% THC will also keep you high for a long time.
Is Sativa Better for Anxiety or Indica?
Both Sativa and Indica are great for anxiety. Indicas are known for their full-body effects to reduce insomnia and enhance deep-body relaxation. On the other hand, Sativas are known for their head-high effects, which also makes them suitable for reducing stress and anxiety.
Is Sativa or Indica More Euphoric?
Most Sativas provide euphoric effects, while Indica strains are more sedating. Sativa is used during the daytime to boost your mood and provide a cerebral high. For example, Sativa intake is ideal during social events, physical activities, and creative undertakings. India strains, on the other hand, are good for relaxing and should be used at nighttime.
Which is Stronger, Indica or Sativa?
Sativa is stronger than Indica. Sativa has a higher THC to CBD ratio, which provides stronger psychological effects compared to Indica. This also makes Sativa very effective for several medical conditions.
Can Sativa Put Me to Sleep?
Many users prefer Indica for relaxation and sleeping. Indica gives a sedating, relaxing effect, while Sativa is known for the head-high, energizing effect.
Conclusion
There are several Indica, Sativa, and hybrid strains that you can choose from, but you only deserve the best. We have been working hard to develop this list of the top cannabis strains. We hope these recommendations can help a cannabis activist like yourself.
–
The statements made in this sponsored post are those of the paid sponsor and not those of San Antonio Current, and are not intended as medical advice. Consult your doctor before undertaking any changes to your physical, mental or dietary health.