Early Voting for Texas House District 125 Begins Monday

Five candidates, four Democrats and one Republican, are seeking to fill the House District 125 vacancy left by departing State Rep. Justin Rodriguez.

Early voting for the Texas House District 125 special election began Monday, and will continue through Feb. 8.



Gov. Greg Abbott called for the special election to replace outgoing State Rep. Justin Rodriguez, D-San Antonio, who accepted an appointment as Bexar County commissioner on Jan. 4.





Five Candidates are vying for the opening: Democrat Art Reyna, Democrat Coda Rayo-Garza, Republican Fred Rangel, Democrat Ray Lopez and Democrat Steve Huerta.

Abbott set Feb. 12 to be the formal election day for the vacancy. The winner will serve out the remainder of Rodriguez’s term, which lasts through 2020.

HD-125 covers most of the Leon Valley neighborhood in northwest San Antonio and stretches vertically from Loop 1604 to the Cleto Rodriguez Freeway. Rodriguez had held the seat since 2013.

Voters have a choice of seven sites to cast ballots. Unlike election day, early voters are not limited to voting in their precincts. Voters can check their registration status, polling locations and their precinct on the Bexar County website.