Funeral Service Set for Slain Bexar County Deputy K-9 Chucky

A public funeral service for Chucky, a fallen Bexar County K-9 deputy, will be held 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 4, at Community Bible Church.

Chucky, a five-year-old Belgian Malinois, was shot and killed Friday, January 25 while attempting to subdue a suspect. The alleged shooter, Matthew Reyes Mireles, 38, led authorities on a multi-county chase late Saturday night, which ended with a shootout on Loop 1604.

Given the backdrop of oncoming traffic, deputies initially decided against opening fire and instead deployed Chucky to restrain the suspect. Shortly after, the dog was fatally shot.

"Chucky was able to get a bite on the suspect," Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said. "Unfortunately that suspect fired several shots, Chucky was struck and died there at the scene."

Eventually the decision was made to open fire on the suspect, where he was struck in his lower extremities and subsequently apprehended. Mireles was transported to University Hospital in critical condition. He is charged with multiple felonies, including attempted capital murder of a police officer, interference with a police service animal, aggravated assault on a public servant and evading arrest detention with a vehicle.

The necropsy report found two bullet wounds on Chucky, both of which are believed to have been fired by the suspect. Deputies made the decision to send Chucky in despite the dog not wearing any protective gear.

“Because they (the deputies) were actively involved in a pursuit, they did not have the luxury of backing off and going and putting this vest on Chucky,” Salazar said on the decision to send Chucky in without a protective vest.

There has been an outpouring of support from the community, including the San Antonio Spurs, who honored the slain K-9 with a moment of silence before their Sunday night game against the Washington Wizards.