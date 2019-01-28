Email
Print
Share

Monday, January 28, 2019

Joaquin Castro Slams Tom Brokaw for Saying 'Hispanics Need to Work Harder at Assimilation'

Posted By on Mon, Jan 28, 2019 at 2:51 PM

click to enlarge PBS NEWSHOUR
  • PBS NewsHour
When Tom Brokaw was gathered for a round table on "Meet the Press," the former anchor of NBC Nightly News suggested, "Hispanics should work harder as assimilation."

While acknowledging Brokaw's legendary status, Rep. Joaquin Castro called out the "stunningly ignorant" remarks. Castro tweeted, "Unfortunate to see xenophobia pass for elevated political commentary."
Brokaw later apologized for his remarks.

The San Antonio Democrat, whose twin brother Julian is currently running for president, gave a history lesson on assimilation in Texas in the 1950s.

"At many schools if you spoke Spanish you were hit by a teacher."



This led to parents being reluctant to pass their native language on to their children. The ironic result now, Castro noted, is that Hispanic politicians are criticized if they are not fluent Spanish speakers — a criticism that has followed both Castro brothers' career.

Self-proclaimed white supremacist and congressman from Iowa, Steve King, once said that Joaquin and Julian "took Spanish lessons to qualify as retroactive Hispanics." 

Meanwhile, white politicians like Beto O'Rourke and Tim Kaine are overwhelmingly praised for their ability to speak Spanish.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , ,

  |  

More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio's Joaquin Castro Files Bill that Would Ban Intelligence Officials from Lobbying for Foreign Governments Read More

  2. San Antonio's Rep. Joaquin Castro Elected Vice Chair of House Foreign Affairs Committee Read More

  3. San Antonio Resident Claims $1 Million from Scratch-off Ticket Read More

  4. Report: Majority of Bexar County Families Live in Poverty or One Financial Misstep Away From It Read More

  5. Easy Target?: November’s Charter Vote Could Spell Trouble for Mayor Ron Nirenberg’s Reelection — Assuming He Has a Real Challenger Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...