Monday, January 28, 2019

Texas Department of Transportation Kicks Off Series of Public Meetings in San Antonio

Posted By on Mon, Jan 28, 2019 at 4:32 PM

When your morning commute is cut down to one lane for a new highway project, don't say the Texas Department of Transportation never asked your opinion on the matter.

TxDOT is kicking off a series of public-input meetings Tuesday, January 29, in San Antonio to gather citizen input for its Texas Transportation Plan 2050, the blueprint for state transportation projects through — you guessed it — 2050.

The meeting will run 5:30–7 p.m. at the department's San Antonio district office, 4615 Northwest Loop 410, Building 2. We're guessing they'll have coffee and bottled water. Maybe even cookies if you're lucky.

But, refreshments aside, what's important here is that the public can review displays, talk with staff and — most importantly — offer input. The state's accepting comments on the plan until Sept. 6, 2019.



TTP 2050 will address the development and construction not just of highway projects but also those involving aviation, public transit, bikes, waterways and rail.

So, if you're looking for a practice session before you weigh in on Mayor Ron Nirenberg's ConnectSA transit plan during its upcoming public meetings, this may just be what you need.
Location Details Texas Department of Transportation
4615 NW Loop 410
San Antonio, TX
(210) 615-1110
General Services
Map
