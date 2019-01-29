Pride Center San Antonio Hires Community Empowerment Coordinator

Courtesy of Lex Loro

Pride Center San Antonio has hired it’s first-ever employee, a community empowerment coordinator who will help organize programming, services and outreach to the city’s LGBTQ community.The Center’s new hire, Lex Loro, has over six years experience of supporting LGBTQ and disabled youth through sexual health education, social justice advocacy, and training assistance.As a former fellow at the National LGBTQ Task Force, Loro gained valuable experience in public policy and government affairs while working on the dissemination of the findings from the National Transgender Discrimination Survey.Loro will be “responsible for supporting Pride Center objectives by coordinating community involvement and service-learning events and projects; acting as a liaison between staff, volunteers, board members, and the larger community.” The position is part-time with a 15-hour work week and a $15 per hour salary that is being funded by a one-year grant.“I’m thrilled to join The Center in its efforts to ensure that every LGBTQ+ person, and their families, friends, and allies, in San Antonio, and beyond feel safe, supported, healthy, and empowered,” Loro, said in an announcement.The Center moved into its new headquarters on the 300 block of Ogden Street last spring. The new empowerment community coordinator adds a crucial staff position at time when the organization is positioned to create new programs and increase its volunteer staff.“Today is a significant milestone for The Center as we transition from an all-volunteer organization to hiring our first ever paid staff member,” said Robert Salcido, executive director of Pride Center San Antonio. “We are excited to enter 2019, in a strong position to further our progress in the long-term effort to empower San Antonio’s LGBTQ+ community. Our staff, interns, board of directors, and volunteers are energized and committed to providing the safe space our community needs and deserves.”The Center also announced four new board members: Marketing Consultant Yadira Gonzales; Lisa Martinez of the Millenium Group; Vanessa Powers of Marriott International; and Jamie Zapata of Coldwell Banker Realtors.