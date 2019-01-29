San Antonio's Rep. Joaquin Castro Elected Vice Chair of House Foreign Affairs Committee

click to enlarge
He may not be the Castro running for president
, but U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro's Washington profile is still ascending.
The San Antonio Democrat, and twin brother of presidential aspirant Julián Castro, today was elected as vice chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee. The position is yet another power post for Castro, who was recently named chairman of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus and serves on the House Committees on Foreign Affairs, Intelligence and Education and Labor.
In a written press statement, Castro said he'll use his vice chairmanship to pursue checks to President Trump's foreign policy, bolster relationships with allies and provide resources to the U.S. diplomats.
“Today, we are witnessing some of the greatest refugee crises of our time in places like Syria, Burma, and Venezuela. We experience the direct effects of these crises at our Southern border, to where we’re seeing hundreds of thousands flee violence and persecution in search of a better life," Castro said. "This is just one example of the increasing conflation we’re seeing between this President’s domestic and foreign policies..."
Castro's been one of the most outspoken congressional leaders against the Trump administration's immigration policies, ripping the president over the border wall and demanding
lawmakers investigate the deaths of immigrant children held in U.S. custody.
Meanwhile, the administration today began its new policy
of sending migrant asylum seekers back to Mexico while they await their dates in U.S. courts.
