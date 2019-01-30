Email
Wednesday, January 30, 2019

San Antonio's Joaquin Castro Files Bill that Would Ban Intelligence Officials from Lobbying for Foreign Governments

Posted By on Wed, Jan 30, 2019 at 4:57 PM

PBS NEWSHOUR
  • PBS NewsHour
Congressman Joaquin Castro today filed legislation that would prevent top officials in U.S. intelligence agencies from lobbying for foreign governments.

The San Antonio Democrat's move appears to key in on relationships that Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, the Trump administration's sacked national security adviser, had with the governments of Turkey and Russia. Special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election has yielded indictments or guilty pleas of several Trump campaign officials, including Flynn.

“We know the United States Intelligence Community provides the backbone of security for the United States and many of our allies abroad, and its members contribute daily to the safety and security of Americans in addition to global stability," Castro said in a press statement.

"This legislation is the right thing for U.S. national security and the smart thing to do for holding all those within the Intelligence Community — and the broader United States Government — to the highest levels of ethical standards,” Castro added.

Castro's proposal would add the lobbying prohibition to the existing Foreign Agents Registration Act of 1938. Castro serves as chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee and as a member of the House Intelligence Committee.



