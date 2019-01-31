Fire Union Announces Plans to Negotiate at Virtually the Same Time Council Approves a New City Manager

click to enlarge
-
Facebook / George H. Rodriguez
-
City Manager Sheryl Sculley has been the fire union's constant opponent in a long contract dispute with the city.
How about that timing, folks?
As council confirmed Erik Walsh this morning
as San Antonio's next city manager, the firefighters' union held a near-simultaneous presser at its hall announcing it wants to get back to the negotiating table.
The firefighters and the city have been locked in a bitter, years-long labor dispute. And the union's constant opponent in the brawl has been outgoing City Manager Sheryl Sculley, who duked it out at the side of multiple mayors.
After the city dropped its lawsuit
against the union in November, Mayor Ron Nirenberg urged its leadership to meet him the negotiating table. That plea met with radio silence. Until now.
So, what changed? City managers, apparently.
“I think the fact that city finally did dismiss its lawsuit that it brought against the firefighters, that was certainly one factor," union lawyer Ricky Poole said, according to a Texas Public Radio report
. "I think the change in city hall — in terms of city manager — is certainly another factor.”
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.