Thursday, January 31, 2019

Fire Union Announces Plans to Negotiate at Virtually the Same Time Council Approves a New City Manager

Posted By on Thu, Jan 31, 2019 at 4:54 PM

click to enlarge City Manager Sheryl Sculley has been the fire union's constant opponent in a long contract dispute with the city. - FACEBOOK / GEORGE H. RODRIGUEZ‎
  • Facebook / George H. Rodriguez‎
  • City Manager Sheryl Sculley has been the fire union's constant opponent in a long contract dispute with the city.
How about that timing, folks?

As council confirmed Erik Walsh this morning as San Antonio's next city manager, the firefighters' union held a near-simultaneous presser at its hall announcing it wants to get back to the negotiating table.

The firefighters and the city have been locked in a bitter, years-long labor dispute. And the union's constant opponent in the brawl has been outgoing City Manager Sheryl Sculley, who duked it out at the side of multiple mayors.

After the city dropped its lawsuit against the union in November, Mayor Ron Nirenberg urged its leadership to meet him the negotiating table. That plea met with radio silence. Until now.



So, what changed? City managers, apparently.

“I think the fact that city finally did dismiss its lawsuit that it brought against the firefighters, that was certainly one factor," union lawyer Ricky Poole said, according to a Texas Public Radio report. "I think the change in city hall — in terms of city manager — is certainly another factor.”

