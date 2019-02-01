San Antonio Boy Scouts Invite Girls to Join the Club

click image
The Alamo Area Council Boy Scouts of America
this week opened its membership to both boys and girls, a milestone in the organization’s 108-year history.
Young women, ages 11-17 interested in joining the organization, as well as current scouts and their families are invited to attend the Alamo Area Council's launch party — 2226 NW Military Highway — today, from 3-6 p.m.
“The Alamo Area Council might get 200 new girls in the Scouts BSA program and we might get 20,000, but we do know we are all in this together in service of youth and excited to welcome them and their families into Scouts BSA, come February 1, 2019,” said Michael de los Santos, Scout Executive, Boy Scouts of America, Alamo Area Council.
Attendees will enjoy pizza, sweets, games and an opportunity to win door prizes. They'll also learn more about the organization, its expectations and its uniforms. Girls who attend the launch party and submit an application today will receive an official founder’s patch for their uniforms, as well as a scout law bracelet.