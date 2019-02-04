Email
Monday, February 4, 2019

Funeral Services Held for Bexar County K-9 Chucky Killed During Multi-County Chase

Posted By on Mon, Feb 4, 2019 at 12:04 PM

SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
This morning, the Bexar County Sheriff's Office is honoring Chucky, a K-9 killed in the line of duty on January 25.

A funeral procession made its way across San Antonio on Monday morning to pay respects for Chucky, the trained dog shot and killed by a suspect who led authorities on a chase beginning in Karnes County. Matthew Reyes Mireles eventually stopped and got out of his car in Bexar County and began shooting at law enforcement.

Authorities chose to release Chucky so that the dog could restrain Mireles. While Chucky was able to bite the suspect, Mireles fired two shots that struck the dog, one in the head and another in his aorta.

First responders and various law officials led a memorial procession from the Alamodome to the Community Bible Church, where services are now taking place to honor the K-9.



Ahead of the funeral service, the church also hosted an honor walk in which a horse-drawn carriage carried Chucky while the sheriff's office pipe and drum corps performed.

KSAT live-streamed a part of the procession on Facebook.
Chucky, whose death occurred since his handler didn't have time to place a protective vest on him, will be buried with full honors.

