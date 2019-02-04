Report Reveals New Details in Mysterious Triple Shooting in Upscale San Antonio-Area Neighborhood

click to enlarge
New details have been released in the mysterious deaths of a woman and her two daughters in their San Antonio-area home.
It's been almost a month since the bodies of Nichol Olsen and her daughters Alexa Montez and London Bribiescas were found in the upscale community of Anaqua Springs, though investigators are still working on the case. The medical examiner ruled the deaths a murder-suicide, but Olsen's family doesn't believe the 37-year-old would have hurt her children.
An incident report
released Friday said Charles Wheeler, the owner of the house, was crying in the front yard when Olsen, 16-year-old Montez and 10-year-old Bribiescas were found dead on January 10. The report notes, however, that deputies didn't see any tears on Wheeler's face
.
In previous reports, Wheeler said he and Olsen had gotten into an argument and that he didn't stay at the home the night before her death. Wheeler said he had tried contacting Olsen but was unsuccessful. When he returned home the next morning, he discovered the three bodies "cold and rigid to the touch."
Sheriff Javier Salazar said Wheeler is a person of interest, but is not currently a suspect
. Wheeler's attorneys have repeatedly said their client is innocent.
