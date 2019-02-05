Email
Tuesday, February 5, 2019

Employees at San Antonio-area Daycare Arrested for Failing to Report Sexual Abuse at the Facility

Posted By on Tue, Feb 5, 2019 at 11:51 AM

click to enlarge Amanda Tatum, Douglas Coats, and Stella Coats (L-R) - WILSON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
  • Wilson County Sheriff's Office
  • Amanda Tatum, Douglas Coats, and Stella Coats (L-R)
Three employees at Grandma's House Child Care Center in La Vernia were arrested Monday after not reporting sexual abuse at the facility.

A spokesperson for the La Vernia Police Department told reporters that Stella Coats, Douglas Coats and Amanda Tatum were charged with failing to report sexual abuse between children under their care. They each now face a $6,000 bond in Wilson County.

Stella Coats and Tatum are reportedly the directors at the daycare.

According to a KENS 5 report, the facility was in violation for not reporting "a situation that put a child at risk," though further details were not reported. The daycare has received 18 deficiencies during the past three years from the Department of Family and Protective Services, with seven deficiencies rated "high." Other violations include "slapping children's hands as a form of discipline" and forcing children to "do wall squats and run as a form of punishment."



Though details about the alleged abuse were not disclosed, the daycare takes in children from six weeks to 12 years.

